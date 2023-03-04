Sooner or later, the grass will need to be cut. Mowing lawns for pay is a common first job for youth.
The free youth lawn mowing clinic will be on Tuesday, March 7 beginning at 4:30 pm.
Lawn mowing practices, safety, business practices and equipment maintenance will be shared until 6 pm.
Snacks are provided by the Manhattan Optimist Club. Register on-line at www.riley.ksu.edu.
Many resources are available on-line. Check out the information available at www.ksuturf.org. The homeowner publications are popular.
For in-depth information, one can review the research reports.
Mowing high and letting the clippings lie is the best method for a healthy lawn.
Cool-season grasses like bluegrass and tall fescue are mowed no shorter than 2.5 inches.
They can even be maintained at 3 to 4 inches.
Longer grass shades the soil, helps prevent weed seed germination, keeps the soil cooler, and reduces water loss.
Grass leaves are necessary for the plant to feed itself.
Never remove more than 1/3 of the leaf blade or you start to starve the grass.
The taller you mow, the longer your leaf blade will be that you are cutting.
This equals less mowings per season on a higher mowing height versus a short one.
Clippings left on the lawn break down quickly. They will return nutrients and organic matter to the soil.
Grass clippings left on the lawn provides up to 25 percent of a lawn’s seasonal nitrogen needs.
Mowing goes quickly when you don’t need to empty the bagger.
Keep the clippings on the lawn and not in the street or on the driveway where they could end up in storm water.
You could cut the lawn about 30 times a season.
That is 30 times to keep your lawn and your neighborhood looking good.
Use a sharp mower blade which needs sharpen about three times a season.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu. Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350 or stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mail: geyeston@ksu.edu.
