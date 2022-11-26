Recently, I was looking out the window and saw a neighborhood cat scratching on the trunk of a tree.
The selected tree in this incident is an older tree with mature bark.
A younger tree or thin bark specie would need protection from cats, other wildlife, and potential weather conditions during the dormant season.
Trunk wraps or wire barriers can provide the protection required from wildlife activity. Either from feeding from rabbits and voles during the winter or cat scratches.
Repellents are an option in some situations. Read and follow label directions when using a repellent.
Thin barked plants can be damaged during the winter on the southwest side. The cells on that side can warm up during the day and then drop quickly as the sun sets.
I use a plastic tree wrap that reflects the sun.
There are several products that can be used to reduce this type of plant injury as well as protection from animals.
I’m hoping there will be little plant injury from rapid temperature changes this fall. Going from the 60’s to 20 degrees is not easy for a lot of plants. We may see some plant injury come next year.
Shallow rooted plants, like strawberries are mulched between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
This year, I am leaning towards the Thanksgiving time frame.
Heaving in the soil from fluctuating soil temperatures will cause roots to be exposed to cold and dry conditions.
The best way to prevent heaving is to apply a four-inch layer of straw mulch over the strawberry plants.
Weed seed free straw is good for mulching lots of plants. It can be used for any tender plants you may be growing.
Hydrangea and roses come to mind. I suggest wetting it down to reduce it from moving off your intended site by the wind.
At times it seems like it is a lot of work protecting plants over the winter.
Protecting one’s investment is one reason to do it. Tasting that home grown strawberry is a strong persuader.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu.
Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350 or visiting 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mail: geyeston@ksu.edu.
