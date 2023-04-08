A couple inches of mulch will hold moisture longer than bare ground.
Mulching around perennial plants is a good practice. Wood mulch is ideal.
Many of our soils have a fair amount of clay which holds moisture.
Clay soil is slow to absorb moisture. Drip irrigation is best for this soil type to avoid runoff.
Some in-ground water systems are running now watering turf. It is not bad to let turf have some early water stress.
Turfgrass will develop more roots to make a hardy plant here in the spring with some stress.
Water turf after seeing some darker colored areas in the lawn or when you can see your footprints after walking on it.
The best method to determine watering frequency is by probing the soil.
When you cannot get a probe more than an inch into the lawn, watering may be a good idea.
Observe your plants and identify dry conditions before watering. The number one killer of plants is over-watering.
Our vegetable garden and newly planted plants are going to need frequent moisture compared to established ones.
Seeds need to be kept moist until they sprout. Sunny days and high winds will dry out the soil quickly.
Once plants are showing growth, allowing the soil to dry will build a strong root system.
The one inch of moisture a week is a guide for watering practices.
Cool and cloudy weeks may not need this amount.
Potential up and coming hot and windy days will require moisture monitoring and more frequent irrigation without natural rainfall.
There are several factors that affect plant growth.
Some are hardier to manage than others. Adding water for plant health is under our control.
Doing it correctly will accomplish our goal of healthy and beautiful plants.
