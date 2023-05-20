We have been in the sweetcorn planting season since late April. There are different types that need different soil temperatures for good germination. The super sweet corn varieties that have the Sh-2 or shrunken -2 gene need the warmest soil temperature which we have achieved.
There is nothing that compares to the taste of locally grown sweet corn. Sweet corn is easy to grow if you have the room. Seeds should be planted 8 to 12 inches apart in rows at least 3 feet apart. Closer spacing only produces weak, spindly, and unproductive stalks. Corn is planted in short blocks for good pollination and successive plants when the corn is an inch tall is suggested.
Sweet corn is loved by many. There are a few pests to contend for the sweet kernels. Earworms may be treated with insecticides. Personally, I have never done it and have learned to share. Raccoons and squirrels have affection for the sweet stuff. Electric fencing may be required.
I have tried many varieties of sweetcorn. The variety that I keep coming back to is the bicolor Ambrosia. Bodacious is the yellow kernel sister to Ambrosia. A few other suggested varieties are Delectable, Argent, Silver King, Incredible, Miracle and Kandy Korn. All of these are SE or have the sugar enhanced gene.
To get a good crop of corn it needs water and nitrogen. An application of mostly nitrogen is applied along the row of corn every several weeks. The fertilizer should be watered in. Make sure the corn gets an inch of water a week by rainfall or irrigation.
This year at the county fair, the 4-H youth may enter the longest ear of corn. It could be field, pop or any type. A sweet corn variety called “Jaws” was available to be planted. It is supposed to make twelve-inch-long ears. Plan on coming to the county fair between July 27 and 31st to see how long of ear was grown.
The sweetcorn season is at hand. I hope you will be able to enjoy some local sweet corn this year.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu. Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350 or stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mail: geyeston@ksu.edu.