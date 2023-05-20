We have been in the sweetcorn planting season since late April. There are different types that need different soil temperatures for good germination. The super sweet corn varieties that have the Sh-2 or shrunken -2 gene need the warmest soil temperature which we have achieved.

There is nothing that compares to the taste of locally grown sweet corn. Sweet corn is easy to grow if you have the room. Seeds should be planted 8 to 12 inches apart in rows at least 3 feet apart. Closer spacing only produces weak, spindly, and unproductive stalks. Corn is planted in short blocks for good pollination and successive plants when the corn is an inch tall is suggested.

Tags

Recommended for you