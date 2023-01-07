New Year’s goals are often based around getting healthy. This can include a healthy diet, more exercise, losing weight, and a more relaxed mindset. One can workout at the gym, eat food from the Farmers’ Market and take frequent walks in the forest to achieve these. I wish I would make enough time in the week to do all that. A way to combine all of these is to garden.
Join me on Saturday, January 14 at 10 am for a presentation on Healthy Living Via Gardening. I will be presenting in the garden center at Blueville Nursery 4539 Anderson Avenue. This is a free program and no registration is necessary.
Everyone would agree that gardening requires exercise. There is going to be plenty of bending, stretching, lifting and digging. Carrying mulch or compost, pushing a loaded wheel barrel and you have some strength training.
Performing gardening tasks is going to burn calories. Between 130 to 185 calories will be used for each 30 minutes of activity. That 30 minutes done 5 or more times a week may lower blood pressure, bad cholesterol levels, prevent diabetes and heart disease, and slow or prevent osteoporosis. You may even live longer to garden another day! As one ages, it is advantageous to take breaks to fulfill the tasks and keep it fun.
Eating more fruits, vegetables and herbs seems to be every dietary recommendation. Grow your own and you are highly likely to eat it. More isn’t the only recommendation. Eat a rainbow of colors found in produce. Red, purple, yellow, and orange carrots can be grown in your own garden. Raspberry fruit comes in purple, black, red, and yellow.
Numerous studies on the benefits of gardening on the mind have been performed. Gardening will lower stress, anxiety and depression in participants. The use of gardening to promote better health and wellbeing, called therapeutic horticulture, has been around since the 19th century.
Gardening is a way to get healthier using the available time wisely.
If you have any questions on any horticulture topic, please contact Gregg Eyestone at the Riley County office of K-State Research and Extension. Gregg may be contacted by calling 537-6350 or stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mail: geyeston@ksu.edu.