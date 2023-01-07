New Year’s goals are often based around getting healthy. This can include a healthy diet, more exercise, losing weight, and a more relaxed mindset. One can workout at the gym, eat food from the Farmers’ Market and take frequent walks in the forest to achieve these. I wish I would make enough time in the week to do all that. A way to combine all of these is to garden.

Join me on Saturday, January 14 at 10 am for a presentation on Healthy Living Via Gardening. I will be presenting in the garden center at Blueville Nursery 4539 Anderson Avenue. This is a free program and no registration is necessary.

