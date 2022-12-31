One resolution for the new year could be to have maintained working tools. A clean, sharp garden tool makes a big difference in performance. It can turn a hard job into a bit of gardening fun.
New tools often need sharpened prior to being used. It is a safety precaution. Some tools are needed to sharpen the garden tools. A sharpening stone for pruners, a file or two for shovels, hoes, or an axe, and maybe a grinder will be useful.
Prepare the tool for sharpening by first making sure it is clean. Clean the tool with warm soapy water to remove all debris with a scouring pad. Mineral spirits may be necessary to remove any plant sap. The use of a wire brush along with steel wool removes rust. After sharpening if needed, lubricate the tool with a lubricant and wipe with a clean rag.
The use of a file is a common sharpening tool. Hold the file at the same angle as the beveled cutting edge. This is usually 10 to 20 degrees. File from the center of the blade to the edge following the shape of the blade. Use moderate pressure. This may only require 10 to 20 strokes for maintenance. Very dull tools maybe up to 40 to 50 strokes.
Wooden-handled tools require care for longevity. Moisture gets into the wood and causes splitting and splintering. Sand the handle lightly until smooth and coat it with linseed oil. This will seal the handle from moisture. Doing this once a year or more is suggested.
Sharpening tools takes some practice. It may sound more like work than gardening fun. Fortunately, there are businesses that will sharpen tools for you. Check with your hardware or handyman service.
K-State Research and Extension has some available resources on tool maintenance. Available on-line is the publication “How to Clean and Sharpen Garden Tools” which can be downloaded. A couple videos are available. One on sharpening your lawn mower blade and one on cleaning tools. They can be found on the Kansas Healthy Yards website.
If you have any questions on any horticulture topic, please contact Gregg Eyestone at the Riley County office of K-State Research and Extension. Gregg may be contacted by calling 537-6350 or stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mail: geyeston@ksu.edu.