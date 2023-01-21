This year, I have selected a variety of Begonia to start from seed for the flower bed. Begonias are slow growing and need started at the end of January for spring planting. They germinate best at 80 degrees with light, meaning don’t cover the seed much. Once they have sprouted, growing them at 60 degrees will keep them short and stocky which is desired.
On Saturday, January 28, there will be presentation on starting seeds. Dr. Chuck Marr, Professor Emeritus in Horticulture will present at Blueville Nursery. Stop in at 4539 Anderson Avenue beginning at 10 am.
Supplemental light will be required to produce good plants. Very few plants in greenhouses are prospering at this time of the year. LED and florescent lights will provide the light required. I still use the older style of T12 florescent bulbs left on 24 hours to grow my plants.
Florescent lights need to be kept very close to the leaves to use the available light sufficiently. The old incandescent light bulbs gave off too much heat to work well. LED and florescent do not have the heat issue.
Using a good growing media helps aid in success. Products containing perlite, vermiculite and peat moss or coconut coir are common. These products hold just the right amount of moisture and are easy for the seed to sprout through. A clean or new container means there is little chance for pest problems.
Tomatoes are one of the more common crops started indoors. The end of March is the appropriate time to get them started. A growing media temperature of 85 degrees is preferred for best germination. Grow the plants at 70 degrees for strong and healthy transplants.
There is not much happening outside these days. It is thrilling to have some plant life going on indoor when you start your own from seed.
If you would like additional information on a horticulture topic, please contact Gregg Eyestone at the Riley County office of K-State Research and Extension. Gregg may be contacted by calling 537-6350 or stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mail: geyeston@ksu.edu and at www.riley.ksu.edu.