This year, I have selected a variety of Begonia to start from seed for the flower bed. Begonias are slow growing and need started at the end of January for spring planting. They germinate best at 80 degrees with light, meaning don’t cover the seed much. Once they have sprouted, growing them at 60 degrees will keep them short and stocky which is desired.

On Saturday, January 28, there will be presentation on starting seeds. Dr. Chuck Marr, Professor Emeritus in Horticulture will present at Blueville Nursery. Stop in at 4539 Anderson Avenue beginning at 10 am.

