The Flint Hills Home Show put on by the Flint Hills Area Builders Association is the weekend of February 25 and 26. Riley County, K-State Research and Extension office and Extension Master Gardeners will have an informational booth at the show. Stop-by and talk with us about all things gardening.

Admission is just $5 per person over 12 years of age. The show is in the National Guard Amory at 721 Levee Drive in Manhattan. Saturday show hours are 9 am to 5 pm. Sunday will open at 11 am and the show will end at 4 pm.

