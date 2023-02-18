The Flint Hills Home Show put on by the Flint Hills Area Builders Association is the weekend of February 25 and 26. Riley County, K-State Research and Extension office and Extension Master Gardeners will have an informational booth at the show. Stop-by and talk with us about all things gardening.
Admission is just $5 per person over 12 years of age. The show is in the National Guard Amory at 721 Levee Drive in Manhattan. Saturday show hours are 9 am to 5 pm. Sunday will open at 11 am and the show will end at 4 pm.
There are over 100 booths to view and talk with the vendors. That includes several landscape businesses. A food court is available to alleviate your hunger. Children are welcome to play in the area designed to meet their needs.
Extension Master Gardeners will have a display and information emphasizing watering practices. The right amount of water for a plant is arguably the most important need for plant health. Diseases, insects, weeds and other plant health factors have an association with available water.
Providing an inch of moisture per week is a tried-and-true practice for plant health. I would add that the inch of moisture is best applied in a 24-hour time frame. Where it never rains, this can easily be set up on a timer. Our challenge is the inconsistent amount and timing of rain events. A rain gauge is the gardener’s number one tool.
Houseplant watering is commonly determined by sticking a finger into the media to check for moisture. A metal rod is a good tool to use in the landscape during the growing season. Overwatering is the number one killer of plants.
You are invited to become a Master Gardener with training beginning in the fall on September 1.
Join the 49 volunteers that helped the Riley County Community giving a total of 1210 hours of horticulture education reaching 5069 people. Ask any of the volunteers about the program. The main requirement is to learn and share that knowledge.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu. Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350 or stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mail: geyeston@ksu.edu.