Red and green are the colors of the season. Green outdoor plants are in abundance. Reds can be harder to find. Holly berries are red if you can grow them. One easy to grow red colored plant for the winter exterior is the red twig or Redosier dogwood, Cornus sericea.
As I age, I’m favoring the winter landscape more and more. Not the icy cold periods but the sunlight shadows and crisp temperatures. Gardening activities have slowed so there are more opportunities for me just to enjoy my surroundings. I envision a day when I’m retired and can take a daily walk through the outdoors that I have had a hand in creating.
Dogwood is a large family of plants. Many may think of the dogwood tree Cornus florida with its colorful bracts. A similar but better adapted tree form for Kansas is the Kousa Dogwood. There are many cultivars of either plant with varying characteristics.
The Redosier dogwood has dull white flowers in late May to early June. These are true flowers and not big showy bracts. Not usually planted for the flowers but they are an added characteristic.
Stem color of varying shades of red and even a yellow cultivar or two is their main attraction. Stem lengths vary from three to ten feet long. This species will produce underground stems to an average of ten feet spread.
Evergreens make for a nice contrast to the stem color as a background. I have mine in front of a native limestone wall. One of the best uses is with snow cover. Mine is a single specimen but they are most often used in the shrub border or in mass.
Pruning is beneficial for good color. As the stem ages, it turns a dull gray. The youngest stems remain a tint of green. All shrubs benefit from annual pruning but this one requires it. Remove a couple of the oldest stems each year to keep the plant vigorous and colorful.
This holiday season would be a good time to prune. Cut a few stems and bring them in the house for decoration. If you don’t have one yet, go to the nursery and pick one out for you or someone on your list. They may be tucked away for winter but now is the time to check out their stem color.
