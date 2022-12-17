Red and green are the colors of the season. Green outdoor plants are in abundance. Reds can be harder to find. Holly berries are red if you can grow them. One easy to grow red colored plant for the winter exterior is the red twig or Redosier dogwood, Cornus sericea.

As I age, I’m favoring the winter landscape more and more. Not the icy cold periods but the sunlight shadows and crisp temperatures. Gardening activities have slowed so there are more opportunities for me just to enjoy my surroundings. I envision a day when I’m retired and can take a daily walk through the outdoors that I have had a hand in creating.

