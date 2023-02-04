A healthy soil will equal a healthy plant. Organic matter is the life of the soil. This can come from leaves, dead plants, or any other plant tissues. It can be in the raw form or after broken down through composting.
Join me on Saturday, February 11 for a presentation on soil preparation. The program begins at 10 am and won’t be more than an hour. Blueville Nursery is hosting the program in their garden center at 4539 Anderson Avenue. It is free and no registration is required.
The addition of a couple inches of organic matter is my recommendation over the planting area. This organic matter can be worked into the soil. A rototiller is a common tool used.
Damage to the soil can be caused by the metal tines beating the soil as it works the existing soil. Tilling slowly and when the soil is only slightly moist is a best practice.
Broadfork or potatofork could be used to break up the soil while leaving soil structure intact. These tools are manually driven. It is good exercise but can wear a person out depending on the size of the garden. Going in spurts might be best.
Testing the soil is suggested in new plantings and then occasionally thereafter. Riley County property owners can pay $2.25 for the routine soil test. The results will indicate the soil pH, and available phosphorus and potassium. Any necessary adjustments to the soil will be identified.
Most of the soil test results given indicate our soils around here are adequate for plant growth. The addition of some nitrogen and loose soil is the normal recommendation.
Bring two cups worth of your soil to the Extension office for processing. The two cups comes from larger sampling of soil 6 – 8 inches deep taken from many different locations throughout your planting site. This gives a sampling of the soil in your gardening location.
Go to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website on lawn and gardening. Additional soil testing information is available there.
If you have any questions on any horticulture topic, please contact Gregg Eyestone at the Riley County office of K-State Research and Extension. Gregg may be contacted by calling 537-6350 or stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mail: geyeston@ksu.edu.