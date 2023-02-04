A healthy soil will equal a healthy plant. Organic matter is the life of the soil. This can come from leaves, dead plants, or any other plant tissues. It can be in the raw form or after broken down through composting.

Join me on Saturday, February 11 for a presentation on soil preparation. The program begins at 10 am and won’t be more than an hour. Blueville Nursery is hosting the program in their garden center at 4539 Anderson Avenue. It is free and no registration is required.

