Our Riley County area continues to be abnormally dry. This is not great but not a problem for established plants. There are reports here and across Kansas of plant injury and even death due to lingering moisture issues.
The next K-State Garden Hour program will be on drought tolerant plants for Kansas. It is on Wednesday, May 3 at noon to 1 p.m. Register for this on-line program to participate or view the recording at the K-State Garden Hour website. Jason Graves, Central Kansas District Horticulture Extension Agent, and Matthew McKernan, Sedgwick County Horticulture Extension Agent, will jointly address our climate challenges and provide suggestions for drought tolerant plants that will make gardening easier.
It is true that many plants are drought tolerant. This is when they are established in their preferred location. Generally, it will take three growing seasons for plants to develop a mature root system to make it on their own with natural rainfall. Riley County averages 33 inches of rain per year. Unfortunately, it doesn’t rain an inch a week like we would desire. Supplemental timely irrigation is often required.
K-State Research and Extension has a publication on “Drought Tolerant Trees for South Central Kansas.” Many of the trees listed would survive in our area. Caution would be for any that are not as cold hardy.
One could assume that “native” species are drought tolerant. An internet search for plants in Riley County, Kansas will bring up a display. The native trees and shrubs are not very extensive. Many of these plants are “wild” and not readily available for purchase.
A rule of a gardener’s thumb is that if the foliage is blue gray, it doesn’t require a lot of water. Yucca is an example. One most likely doesn’t want just a landscape of yucca. Hope you can take in the program on May 3 to get more ideas.
