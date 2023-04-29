Our Riley County area continues to be abnormally dry. This is not great but not a problem for established plants. There are reports here and across Kansas of plant injury and even death due to lingering moisture issues.

The next K-State Garden Hour program will be on drought tolerant plants for Kansas. It is on Wednesday, May 3 at noon to 1 p.m. Register for this on-line program to participate or view the recording at the K-State Garden Hour website. Jason Graves, Central Kansas District Horticulture Extension Agent, and Matthew McKernan, Sedgwick County Horticulture Extension Agent, will jointly address our climate challenges and provide suggestions for drought tolerant plants that will make gardening easier.

