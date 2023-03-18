Many of our edible crops come from annual plantings. Corn, wheat, broccoli, potatoes are annuals. There is a development for the first perennial rice. The definition of a perennial plant is that it lives for more than one year.

Asparagus and rhubarb are our two perennial vegetables. Both can be planted this spring for harvest next season. It is best to get them established this first year and wait for the harvest. Full sun is best for these perennial crops.

