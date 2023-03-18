Many of our edible crops come from annual plantings. Corn, wheat, broccoli, potatoes are annuals. There is a development for the first perennial rice. The definition of a perennial plant is that it lives for more than one year.
Asparagus and rhubarb are our two perennial vegetables. Both can be planted this spring for harvest next season. It is best to get them established this first year and wait for the harvest. Full sun is best for these perennial crops.
These perennials can be used in the landscape and not necessarily used next to the annual vegetable garden. Asparagus makes a fern with similar appearance to our ornamental grasses. I enjoy my grasses, but they do not produce food for me to eat. Rhubarb’s texture is like Hosta. If you have a spot for a full sun Hosta, use rhubarb.
Our asparagus is planted along the property line. Both the neighbor’s and I get to enjoy the spears and summer landscape border. It will soon emerge and continue to grow in relation to temperatures. Spears are cut or snapped off until most of the spears are small. Harvest usually lasts for about 7 weeks.
There are a couple of issues that may arise. If the asparagus shoots freeze, they will turn soft and shrivel at the tip. However, new spears will emerge to replace them. It may set the asparagus back for a few days before new spears start to re-emerge. Asparagus beetle usually makes an appearance on mine. An insecticide could be used but I just let them be.
Weeds can be an issue. My favorite strategy is to apply woodchip mulch over the asparagus row. I still have to pull the occasional weed. There are just a few herbicides labeled for use.
