September is an important month for caring for the cool-season lawn. Seeding, fertilizing, continued mowing and watering need accomplished. There are several grasses that can be used in our landscape that require little care.
Although you don’t play on these grasses, they do add sound, movement, texture, color and form without much care.
Ornamental grasses have many useful characteristics in easy care plants.
These grasses require only to be cut back once a year with no fertilizer and often no water once established. There are many to choose from.
Join me for a free program about these grasses on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Blueville Nursery located at 4539 Anderson Ave. beginning at 10 a.m.
Now is a good time of the year to select grasses for your landscape. Most of them are flowering and putting on their late season display. Several of them will start to put on their fall leaf color as the temperatures begin to diminish.
Many grasses will grow great here. K-State Research and Extension identified 19 that are outstanding.
I will discuss these along with a few of my favorites that aren’t on the list. The publication “Ornamental Grasses” is available on-line.
My favorite for bloom production is “Karley Rose” fountain grass. Many Pennisetum grasses are not winter hardy, but this one is. It starts putting on the foxtail like blooms in late July and goes to frost.
All of these grasses are environmentally helpful. They secure and maintain soil quality. Wildlife finds shelter and food in them. Rainfall is intercepted and used by these grasses which are sufficient for their use.
The possibilities are endless for what you can achieve with ornamental grasses.
There is one to suit any spot in your landscape. Keep in mind that both cool season and warm season grasses work in the Kansas climate.
Try some and enjoy their beauty that they bring to your yard.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu.
Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350 or stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mail: geyeston@ksu.edu.