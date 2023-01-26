My Monstera houseplant is trailing around the sunroom. I’m thinking I should cut it back. The leftover stems can be inserted into some moist growing media and allowed to root for one or more new houseplants.
Vegetative propagation, cloning, and asexual propagation are all terms used to describe the process of making new plants that are genetically identical to your existing plants. Join Dr. Jason Griffin, Woody Ornamentals Horticulture Extension Specialist, as he discusses the basics of plant propagation for the hobby gardener.
With a little knowledge and some simple tools, learn how to be successful propagating your plants.
Getting plant parts that are not roots to root is the goal for most vegetative propagation. The plant cells generally can do what is needed to grow.
Help by the propagator is necessary to give the plant cells time to get change accomplished.
Humidity around the plant portion trying to root is important. Commercial propagation beds have misters on timers to keep the plants hydrated. I use a clear plastic bag around my plants to keep the humidity up. A light film of moisture on the bag is just right.
Since my plants are in a clear plastic bag, bright light is all that is needed. Direct sunlight would cook the plants that are trapped in the clear bag. When I see new growth, it is time to remove the bag and get the plant into the light that is necessary for continued growth.
Room temperature is fine for most plants. A warmer location will likely speed up the rooting process. The temperature of 75 degrees is as warm as it needs to be.
I suggest you try your hand at this long time tried practice of making more plants.
