My Monstera houseplant is trailing around the sunroom. I’m thinking I should cut it back. The leftover stems can be inserted into some moist growing media and allowed to root for one or more new houseplants.

Vegetative propagation, cloning, and asexual propagation are all terms used to describe the process of making new plants that are genetically identical to your existing plants. Join Dr. Jason Griffin, Woody Ornamentals Horticulture Extension Specialist, as he discusses the basics of plant propagation for the hobby gardener.

