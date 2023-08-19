In my mind, it has been a typical summer for the cool-season lawn. I don’t water very often, but I still have been mowing here in August. Crabgrass and foxtail are blooming. It would be nice to have less weeds, which would take more resources than I choose to use.

Now is the time to evaluate your lawn to see if it is meeting your expectations. September is the month to start implementing any changes needed to improve your lawn.

