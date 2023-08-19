In my mind, it has been a typical summer for the cool-season lawn. I don’t water very often, but I still have been mowing here in August. Crabgrass and foxtail are blooming. It would be nice to have less weeds, which would take more resources than I choose to use.
Now is the time to evaluate your lawn to see if it is meeting your expectations. September is the month to start implementing any changes needed to improve your lawn.
Proper fertilizing, seeding, mowing, and watering can have a huge impact on your grass health.
Join me at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 for a presentation on fall lawn care at Blueville Nursery. The company address is 4539 Anderson Ave.
Kansas is a tough place to grow lawn grasses. It sits between the cool growing grasses of the north and the warm (hot) growing grasses in the south. This is why many low maintenance turf locations make up a patch work of both types.
Selecting the most desirable grass is the first task to a good lawn. Meeting the needs of that type of grass is the next step. Mowing in the preferred range with being on the tall side is always best for the grass.
Since the majority of preferred grass is tall fescue, mow it no shorter than 2 to 4 inches. This is the first step to reducing weeds.
Grass responds to water and nitrogen fertilizer. Applying an inch of water in a 24-hour period once a week will make for a healthy lawn.
Fertilizing with two or more pounds of nitrogen gives the grass the needed nutrients for strong grass plants.
One pound of actual nitrogen is applied in early September and the other pound is applied at the last mowing of the season. Some weed control may be needed to provide the desired appearance for a home lawn in this area.
There are numerous educational resources available to assist you to help keep your lawn healthy. On-line resources are available at k-state.edu/turf. Please contact me if you need additional assistance.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu. Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350 or stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mail: geyeston@ksu.edu.