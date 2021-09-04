Eyestone: Late-Summer Blooms Sep 4, 2021 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Spring is unmatched for the variety of plants that flower and add interest to the landscape. There are plants that wait until this time of the year to show off their flowers.One may need to look closely to discover the available blooms. These plants aren’t used in great quantities in the landscape like the spring blooming ones. Each season has something to share.The first plant that needs showcased is the Seven-son flower. It is also referred to by its botanical name of Heptacodium.This 10 x 10 feet tall and wide shrub has glossy dark green leaves. Creamy-white flowers are produced at this time of the year and are visited by butterflies.One of its best attributes is its persistent, reddish-pink sepals left after the blossoms drop. There are a few cultivars available such as “Temple of Bloom.”There are some lilacs that bloom now as well as in the spring. “Bloomerang” series of typical lilac colors are available. These shrubs fit nicely in most landscapes with a 5 by 5 feet dimension.A vine that is in bloom right now is the Sweet Autumn Clematis. This vine has clusters of 1-2 inch fragrant white blooms covering a 15 to 25 foot vine.It is hard to miss when in bloom. It blooms on current growth so can be cut back near the ground each spring.Warm-season ornamental grasses are starting to bloom. There are many selections available in different sizes, habits, and colors. My favorite is “Graziella Silver Grass.”It is 4 feet tall until it blooms reaching 6 feet. The flower stems and leaves are easily chopped down after the season compared to more ridged ones.For these and other good plants to grow, check out Kansasroots.org.You might consider adding some of these and other plants for added interest at this time of the growing season. I’m available for consultations.You can find out more information on this and other topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Flower Leaf Botany Biology Gardening Plant Vine Stem Lilac Shrub Recommended for you Latest News 9/11: As the decades pass, the act of remembering evolves Kansas State cruises past Stanford, 24-7, in season opener Two people are dead, including one vaccinated person, from COVID-19 in Riley County Late-summer sip: A new world of booze-free options Rock climbing extraordinaire Paige Claassen finds balance on and off the wall Ghost stories: An earthquake in 1886 made some in Baltimore think their homes were haunted LIBRARY COLUMN | Books for teaching our children about 9/11 'Running out' a richly detailed study of Kansas water problems, solutions Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRock Creek's Shane Sieben wins national coach of the year awardKansas State cruises past Stanford, 24-7, in season openerLoaded Wabaunsee football primed for history-making seasonSororities resume in-person recruitment activities to connect K-State familyTwo people are dead, including one vaccinated person, from COVID-19 in Riley County'Not giving up' | Manhattan residents work to bring Afghans to America as Taliban tightens gripOUR NEIGHBORS | Archaeology professor digs into history of Kanza people, their homelandSkylar Thompson looks to add to legacy of No. 7 at Kansas StateHow much will Kansas State wide receiver Chabastin Taylor play versus Stanford?Manhattan leaders forming resettlement team ahead of Afghanistan evacuees' arrival Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Court Services Officer Finance Join Us at KS Bulletin