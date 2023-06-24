Gardening is about nurturing living plants. There can be some obstacles along the way. Insects, weeds, wildlife, and diseases are often waiting to cause havoc. Occasionally, we need to kill something to make something else live.

Bagworms need killed to prevent injury or death to evergreen plants. Scout now to see if they are present. I haven’t found any on my junipers. They are small and look like the plant they are feeding on.

