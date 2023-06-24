Gardening is about nurturing living plants. There can be some obstacles along the way. Insects, weeds, wildlife, and diseases are often waiting to cause havoc. Occasionally, we need to kill something to make something else live.
Bagworms need killed to prevent injury or death to evergreen plants. Scout now to see if they are present. I haven’t found any on my junipers. They are small and look like the plant they are feeding on.
Best management when identified is to see if hand removal is sufficient. A thorough application of an insecticide is necessary when this approach is needed. Most insecticides are labeled for bagworms.
Unwanted seedlings can crowd out the desirable plants. Siberian elm, hackberry, Callery pear, mulberry, Virginia creeper, and many others seem to sprout readily in my landscape. Cutting them off at ground level and treating with an herbicide is a good method of control. Treat the cut stump within five minutes with either 18% glyphosate or 8% triclopyr product. I caution the use of Picloram (Tordon) in the home landscape. It is better used in pastures.
Yellow nutsedge continues to strive in our soils. It prefers wet areas, but I find it in my dry locations as well. This yellow-green, triangle stemmed plant requires diligence to control. Control is best done now.
Several specific products are available to reduce nutsedge. I have used a few different ones. After several years of applying, I have areas free from nutsedge.
There is a problem that the gardener can’t defend. Rose Rosette is a disease of roses that causes leaflet distortion, bright red leaf pigmentation, excessive prickles, and stunting. If left, the rose will die. Removal of the rose is the only solution currently.
Being able to control three out of four gardening issues is pretty good. Sometimes they still get the best of us. Hopefully, we will live for another day.
