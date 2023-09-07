Moisture stress on plants is compounded with high temperatures and low humidity. Our plants have been put to the test. Plants not holding up are showing the symptoms. Leaf scorch is the most common indicator.
Leaf scorch symptoms are browning of the leaf margins that progress inward between the major leaf veins. Plants in the wrong location have chronic scorch during the summer. Young, recently planted trees and shrubs that have not yet established a good root system are also likely candidates. I have a scattering of plants with scorch on them.
Maple, dogwood, ash, elm, oak and potentially all plants could be affected. Location plays a big factor in leaf scorch. Damage or disease in the plant’s roots or an injury to the trunk can increase the likelihood of scorch.
Scorch symptoms are often more severe on the outer side, more exposed leaves on the sunward or windward side when caused by the weather. Injured or damaged plants will scorch typically on the impeded side. Leaves may remain on the plant or fall off. Deciduous plants will replace the injured leaves if the situation improves. It could be in the same growing season or maybe the following.
The right plant for the location is the best solution. This is followed with deep watering to keep the plant healthy. A slow, deep soaking of the soil in the root zone area is essential. This deep watering needs to be done once or twice a month for established plants. Use a slow trickle from the garden hose over several hours.
When watering, make sure the water reaches 12 inches deep. This can be checked with a wooden dowel or a metal rod (rebar or electric fence post). Overwatering can be just as damaging as underwatering, especially in areas where the soil is heavy and poorly drained.
We do the best we can for our plants. The goal is to keep our plants as healthy as we can.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu. Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350 or stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mail: geyeston@ksu.edu.