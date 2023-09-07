Moisture stress on plants is compounded with high temperatures and low humidity. Our plants have been put to the test. Plants not holding up are showing the symptoms. Leaf scorch is the most common indicator.

Leaf scorch symptoms are browning of the leaf margins that progress inward between the major leaf veins. Plants in the wrong location have chronic scorch during the summer. Young, recently planted trees and shrubs that have not yet established a good root system are also likely candidates. I have a scattering of plants with scorch on them.

