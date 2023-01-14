The yearly class on home landscape design is coming up on Thursday, February 9 at 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. This is the first session of a three-part series which continues February 16 and 23. We will meet in the Riley County Office building where the Extension office is location. Registration is taken through the UFM Community Learning Center. You may register at tryufm.org or by calling 785-539-8763.
A couple of years ago on the Extension Master Gardener organized garden tour, were two train gardens. They were interesting and added another element to the home landscape. I learned that these trains are G scale and the track can be left outdoors. By the way, the garden tour for 2023 will be Saturday, June 10 from 8 am to noon. This is a good way to gain landscaping ideas for now or down the road.
My landscape was started 20 years ago. It does evolve as the use for the outdoors changes. Particularly as the playground for children gives way to the adults remaining at the location. An adult train garden wasn’t in the original plan. Available space and time have allowed a train to become part of the landscape.
Drawing to scale the area to landscape is a great start. This allows one to study ideas before digging in the soil. I like to use the scale of one inch is equal to four feet. Scale may be adjusted to fit the need.
Another aspect of scale is selecting plants and hardscapes that fit. In the train example, to have the landscape to the scale of the train, it is 1:24. This is important when adding buildings and vehicles. Plants for landscaping this area is best with miniatures verses the normal size plants used in most of the landscape.
Whether you want a train in the landscape or something else, this is a good time of the year to plan for the spring season. I hope you can join this year’s class. The class is a maximum of 10 designs to address those participating desires. You are welcome to contact me individually to assist with your landscaping design ideas.
If you have any questions on any horticulture topic, please contact Gregg Eyestone at the Riley County office of K-State Research and Extension. Gregg may be contacted by calling 537-6350 or stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mail: geyeston@ksu.edu.