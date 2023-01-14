The yearly class on home landscape design is coming up on Thursday, February 9 at 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. This is the first session of a three-part series which continues February 16 and 23. We will meet in the Riley County Office building where the Extension office is location. Registration is taken through the UFM Community Learning Center. You may register at tryufm.org or by calling 785-539-8763.

A couple of years ago on the Extension Master Gardener organized garden tour, were two train gardens. They were interesting and added another element to the home landscape. I learned that these trains are G scale and the track can be left outdoors. By the way, the garden tour for 2023 will be Saturday, June 10 from 8 am to noon. This is a good way to gain landscaping ideas for now or down the road.

