No doubt you have heard the saying, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” I saw something this past weekend that reminded me of that. When you have a field of lavender henbit, sit down in the middle and have your picture taken. It can make as nice of a picture as a field of clover. A field of dandelions can be a source of wine or for the tea toddlers, a cup of tea.

Dandelion, chickweed, and henbit are blooming now. Henbit has a square stem and chickweed is round. Chickweed flowers are not as showy as the other two and are white. Both henbit and chickweed are winter annuals and start to grow in the fall. They spend the winter as small plants and so most people do not pay much attention to them until they start to flower in the spring.

Tags

Recommended for you