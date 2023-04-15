Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing for the afternoon. High around 50F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
No doubt you have heard the saying, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” I saw something this past weekend that reminded me of that. When you have a field of lavender henbit, sit down in the middle and have your picture taken. It can make as nice of a picture as a field of clover. A field of dandelions can be a source of wine or for the tea toddlers, a cup of tea.
Dandelion, chickweed, and henbit are blooming now. Henbit has a square stem and chickweed is round. Chickweed flowers are not as showy as the other two and are white. Both henbit and chickweed are winter annuals and start to grow in the fall. They spend the winter as small plants and so most people do not pay much attention to them until they start to flower in the spring.
Trying to kill either one at this late stage with an herbicide usually is a waste of time and money. Remember, these are winter annuals that will die as soon as the weather turns hot. Keep the lawn mowed until nature takes its course. One can hoe them out.
In the fall, treat areas that have a history of these weeds if they are a bother. There are two possible courses of action, as far as chemical controls go. The first is to apply a preemergence herbicide in early to mid-September. This will prevent henbit and other winter annuals from germinating. Many of the common lawn preemergence herbicides are labeled for both henbit and chickweed.
The second course of action is to wait until late October or early November. Treat after most weeds have germinated with a postemergence broadleaf herbicide. Numerous products are available to treat existing weeds.
This approach works well because henbit is relatively easy to kill in the fall and many people want to treat for dandelions at that time (i.e., October) anyway.
You will likely have to do some spot-spraying in the spring if you want to get all the henbit. As a final note, weeds will not be as competitive in dense, healthy lawns, so good cultural management will reduce the need for herbicides.
Additional information is available in the K-State Research and Extension publication on “Weed Control in Home Lawns.”
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu. Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350 or stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mail: geyeston@ksu.edu.