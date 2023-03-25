Each spring, the orchardist is hopeful for good flowering and pollination. This will determine the amount of fruit the tree will start to develop. The fruit will need to be managed to ensure the orchardist gets a share of the crop. Insects, diseases and wildlife need to be taken into consideration to ensure a harvest.

A dormant spray will manage a few pests. The dormant spray is applied before the buds start to open. Eggs of insects, scale and disease that is on the tree is controlled. This early season treatment needs to be applied when the temperature will be above 40 degrees at least while the spray dries.

