Each spring, the orchardist is hopeful for good flowering and pollination. This will determine the amount of fruit the tree will start to develop. The fruit will need to be managed to ensure the orchardist gets a share of the crop. Insects, diseases and wildlife need to be taken into consideration to ensure a harvest.
A dormant spray will manage a few pests. The dormant spray is applied before the buds start to open. Eggs of insects, scale and disease that is on the tree is controlled. This early season treatment needs to be applied when the temperature will be above 40 degrees at least while the spray dries.
The next preventative pest management treatment is after the petals all drop off. One strategy is to spray your fruit trees every two weeks with a combination of insecticide and fungicide. Most “fruit tree” products can be used on all fruit tree crops even if they have different pests.
K-State Research and Extension Horticulturist Ward Upham has developed several publications on managing pests on fruit trees. These publications are available at the office, at area publication racks and on-line. They include color pictures for identification of the common pests.
Fungicides are needed for some diseases. One way to get around their use is to select varieties that are tolerant or have resistance. There are varieties of every crop that show good tolerance and wouldn’t need to be sprayed. The determining factor for planting these tolerant fruit crops is it a variety you like to eat.
I am not aware of any resistant trees to insects. Trapping and bagging individual fruits reducing insect damage. Spraying the fruit crop is generally the normal practice.
A fresh cherry, peach and pear that you grew is hard to beat. Unfortunately, many insects, diseases, and wildlife like them too.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu. Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350 or stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mail: geyeston@ksu.edu.