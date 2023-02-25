Over 66% of U.S. households have at least one houseplant, but often the terms used to describe their care can be confusing. Join Cassie Thiessen, Post Rock District Horticulture Extension Agent, and Calla Edwards, Butler County Horticulture Extension Agent, as they decode common houseplants terms related to light, water, and other plant needs. Learn about some unique houseplants and the best practices to keep them thriving. This is the next K-State Garden Hour over the noon hour on Wednesday, March 1. Register on-line.

I have a geranium that I consider a houseplant. It is the only plant that I take outdoors for the summer and move back inside for the winter. This will be its fourth year making the annual move. During the winter, it is in the sunroom. Right now, it is going through abundant bloom cycle.

