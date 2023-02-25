Over 66% of U.S. households have at least one houseplant, but often the terms used to describe their care can be confusing. Join Cassie Thiessen, Post Rock District Horticulture Extension Agent, and Calla Edwards, Butler County Horticulture Extension Agent, as they decode common houseplants terms related to light, water, and other plant needs. Learn about some unique houseplants and the best practices to keep them thriving. This is the next K-State Garden Hour over the noon hour on Wednesday, March 1. Register on-line.
I have a geranium that I consider a houseplant. It is the only plant that I take outdoors for the summer and move back inside for the winter. This will be its fourth year making the annual move. During the winter, it is in the sunroom. Right now, it is going through abundant bloom cycle.
The summer months for the geranium is spent on a table on the front porch. It blooms white but not as often on the shady porch. Geraniums are quite drought tolerant and the only way to kill it would be watering too frequently. When the leaves get a pale green, I think about giving it a little fertilizer.
There are a bunch of easy-care houseplants. My favorite indoor plant is the Sansevieria. It goes by many names like snake plant or mother-in-law’s tongue. This plant has a strong vertical growth pattern. It tolerates low light that is common in all home environments. Low water needs so don’t water very often.
Spathiphyllum which is commonly called Peace lily is a popular houseplant. It tolerates low light but blooms better with bright indirect light. The key for this plant’s success is an even moist rooting media. This may mean watering every third day. Provide drainage for excess water to drain from the media and you should have success.
Houseplants bring indoors the lush greens of tropical foliage. There are many houseplants with colors and sweet scents of bloom. They will bring year-round enjoyment.
