I’m excited for the winter season. My winter landscaping gets to come alive.
Particularly when there is snow. Consider your views from inside the home that can bring you cheer during the dormant season.
There are lots of interesting plants and hardscapes that shine in the winter.
Join me on Saturday, December 10 for a program on winter landscape interests.
Blueville Nursery will host the program at 4539 Anderson Avenue. Start time is 10 am.
Ornamental grasses are one of the first group of plants that adds life in winter. Where possible, leave them in place and cut them off come spring.
The seed heads and stems add color and awareness throughout the winter.
Blanketed with some snow and a breeze, they will draw the eye out into the landscape.
Color is one of the most attention-grabbing features in a garden. Colorful stems of bronze, red, yellow, and green are discovered when the leaves are absent.
Various sized shrubs of dogwoods and Kerria are available to brighten up the shrub border.
Evergreens serve as backdrops for the colorful stems or as standalone specimens. Numerous junipers, yews and boxwoods can be used to pull the landscape design together.
Green plants provide balance and harmony which is needed year-round.
If tree bark is appealing to you, there are many options. Birches, paper bark maple, shagbark hickory and lacebark elm are a few choices.
A native tree with curious bark is the persimmon that is referred to as alligator skin.
Some bird feeders and a heated bath will draw in several feathered and furry friends for winter enjoyment.
Placing them by shrubs that provide shelter will increase activity. Keeping them stocked and clean will keep one active in winter as well.
We have four seasons in Kansas. Bring out the best of them all year round.
There is no need for the landscape to be hidden for one season.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Research and Extension website at www.ksre.ksu.edu.
People can contact Gregg Eyestone at the Riley County office of K-State Research and Extension by calling 537-6350 or stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mail: geyeston@ksu.edu.
