Tall Bearded Iris are and have been one of the most popular groups of perennial flowers to grow in Kansas. They are tough, dependable plants that many of our ancestors grew. This combination makes them still a good choice for today’s landscape.
Irises routinely bloom around Mother’s Day. That makes for a great cut flower to give to mom. These flowers are one of easiest perennials to grow in Kansas.
They can be planted almost any time of the growing season with August being preferred. The biggest maintenance task is to divide them every few years to keep them blooming best.
The Gardens at Kansas State University at 1500 Denison Avenue have a wonderful collection of many types of irises. Enjoy the iris on Mother’s Day or around that time to see the many colors of bloom. Iris comes from the Greek word rainbow. Make a note of the ones you like at the gardens. Many of them will be available for purchase at the Gardens on the last Saturday morning in July.
K-State Research and Extension developed a suggested list of cultivars one might consider planting in their flower garden. Liberty Classic is a purple and white bloom for those that like those colors. A strong stem to support the bloom is a good trait for an iris.
Full sun and good air flow is the best planting location for tall bearded iris.
Iris leaf spot develops on the leaves under moist and humid growing conditions. Bacterial soft rot disease occasionally causes a smelly and slimy rot of the leaves and rhizomes. Keep your iris on the dry side to prevent diseases.
Occasionally, the irises are attractive to the iris borer. The larvae feeds on the leaves during May and June leaving them ragged. They will move to the base of the iris and tunnel into the rhizome which can kill it.
Six segments make up an iris flower. The inner three, called standards, are erect and arching.
The other three are the falls which arch downward. The beard is the furry strip that runs down the center of the fall, hence the name bearded iris. Take some time now to enjoy this season of bloom.
