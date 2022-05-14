“To write about Hell, it helps if you have been there,” writes Antarctic explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes. He is the author of “Shackleton,” a new biography on Sir Ernest Shackleton that describes in vivid detail the life of the adventurer and polar explorer. Fiennes is imminently qualified to write this book; he is the only man to have completed a circumpolar navigation of the earth and the first to completely cross Antarctica on foot. At age 65 he climbed to the summit of Mt. Everest. No one is better suited to tell the story of Shackleton and his crew’s incredible hardships and achievements.
Shackleton undertook three expeditions to Antarctica hoping to be part of the first team to reach the South Pole. His first was with Sir Robert Falcon Scott in 1902, which failed to reach the Pole, and in which he nearly died; his second was an attempt in 1907 which he made as the expedition leader, and that one failed as well, although he made it to within 100 miles, the furthest any explorer had yet reached.
The Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen reached the South Pole first in 1912; Scott reached the Pole shortly after that, but his team died of starvation and exposure on their way back to base camp. Never one to leave a dream unfulfilled, Shackleton mounted a third expedition in 1914 and sailed for Antarctica on the Endurance. Over the next two years Shackleton performed perhaps the greatest feat of leadership ever accomplished.
In January 1915, the Endurance became trapped in the floating ice of the Weddell Sea and for the next nine months drifted with the pack ice. The enormous pressure of tons of ice against the wooden hull was methodically crushing the Endurance, and on Oct. 27, Shackleton issued the order to abandon ship.
The crew’s situation seemed hopeless; thousands of miles from civilization, they now had to survive in tents on a drifting ice flow. No one knew about their precarious situation or their location, and they were on their own with no hope that a rescue mission was going to be launched. The 28 men were in the worst predicament Shackleton could have imagined, and keeping his men alive and returning all of them to civilization was going to be the biggest challenge he ever faced.
Beset by frigid cold, darkness, anxiety, boredom, lurking killer whales and the ever-present danger of the ice cracking and plunging them into the water, the men drifted for 156 days. As the ice melted and began to turn into sludge, Shackleton knew the men had to get to dry land so he ordered the three open lifeboats manned in an attempt to reach Elephant Island, a speck of land 150 miles northeast of the tip of Antarctica.
After five days of rowing in the most icy and brutal conditions imaginable, the lifeboats made landfall, and for most of the crew it remained their desolate refuge for the next four and a half months. A few days later, Shackleton decided to risk an ocean journey to South Georgia, 800 miles away, where he knew help was available from the whaling station on the island. The James Caird was launched on April 24, 1916, and for the next 15 days with oars and a makeshift sail, the five men plowed through the waters of the South Atlantic Ocean, at the mercy of the raging seas, in constant peril of capsizing in the frigid water. On May 8, thanks to the navigational skills of Frank Worsley, the cliffs of South Georgia came into sight, but hurricane-force winds prevented the possibility of landing. They were forced to ride out the storm offshore, in constant danger of being dashed against the rocks.
Only able to make landfall the next morning on the opposite side of the island from the whaling station, Shackleton and two others had no choice but to climb a 4,500-foot snow packed mountain range, with no climbing equipment, to reach the whaling station at Stromness 30 miles away. The trek took them 36 hours, and when three filthy, ice encrusted men in threadbare clothes with blackened faces and scraggly beards staggered into the small village, they scared the hell out of the people who had no idea where these forlorn creatures came from.
Shackleton wasted no time in organizing a rescue of the crew on Elephant Island, but it took four more months and several attempts to get a boat through the ice pack until all were safely rescued. Thus ended what I consider to be the single greatest feat of leadership ever performed. To have escaped the ice, survived the cold and hunger, and brought every single man to safety after twenty-two months in the most harsh and pitiless conditions imaginable are testament to Shackleton’s strength of character and absolute devotion to the welfare of his men.
To be fair, while Fiennes respects Shackleton for his toughness and courage, he also criticizes him for several shortcomings. Shackleton was a terrible planner, and his two expeditions were doomed to fail to reach the South Pole because of logistical shortcomings. He was not an attentive husband and father, and he was terrible at handling money, leaving many debts unpaid.
However, Fiennes ends the book with a quote from Sir Raymond Priestly, one of Shackleton’s contemporary Antarctic explorers, that is the essence of Shackleton’s place in the Heroic Age of Antarctic exploration. “For scientific leadership give me Scott. For swift and efficient travel, give me Amundsen. But when you are in a hopeless situation, when there seems to be no way out, get on your knees and pray for Shackleton.”
This is an inspiring story of the tenacity and fortitude of the human spirit, not just Shackleton’s but his entire crew’s as well. Shackleton tried again in 1922 to reach Antarctica, but he died of heart failure at the age of 47 in South Georgia as his ship was making final preparations to sail. Rather than return him to London for burial, his wife told his crew to bury him where his heart was happiest. He was buried at Grytviken’s small wooden church, in the shadow of the snow-capped mountains that he once climbed to salvation.
Just a couple of months ago, the remains of the Endurance were discovered in 9,000 feet of water, perfectly preserved in the cold waters of the Weddell Sea. Shackleton’s legacy lives on!
Bob Funk is a retired U.S. Marine and a retired high school principal.