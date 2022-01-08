What if Bridget Everett hadn’t left Manhattan, Kansas, for New York decades ago? What if she hadn’t found her way into show business and become the star of a bawdy cabaret show? What if she hadn’t landed roles in TV and film?
She probably wouldn’t be the star and executive producer of a new show coming out on HBO that asks exactly those questions.
“Somebody Somewhere” is an original comedy inspired by Everett’s life that also functions as an alternate history. It premieres 9:30 p.m. Jan. 16.
“When I grew up, HBO was the one cable channel we had,” she said during a recent video call with The Mercury. “That’s the place to be, that’s where you want to get, and now I’m there. To do that and have it be about Kansas, it’s just a wild experience.”
Everett, 49, is a Manhattan native and MHS alumna. She became known for her regular performances at Joe’s Pub in New York, where she wears wild outfits and buries the faces of audience members in her large bosom. She’s appeared in movies like “Trainwreck” and “Patti Cake$” and TV shows including “Inside Amy Schumer.”
“Obviously, I live in New York now, and I have kind of a wild life,” she said. “But it’s basically if somebody like me had not gone to New York and stayed in Kansas, what might my life be like. And there are similar themes.”
One theme is grief. Like Sam, the character she plays in the show, Everett also lost a sister.
Another theme is a love of music. Her mom was a music teacher, and she said music was always a big part of her life. She studied opera as a student at Arizona State. Everett spent years waiting tables before she had a full-time career as a performer.
“You go from being in high school show choir and feeling super alive to sliding into my 20s and 30s and feeling like I had lost my voice,” she said. “Without it I just, a lot of times I felt rudderless, or just not fully alive. Sam coming to find her voice and coping with the loss of her sister are definitely themes that are part of my life.”
The show also catches another of her passions: swimming.
“We wanted to see Sam or a woman, a plus-sized woman, who’s athletic,” Everett said. “You don’t always get to see stuff like that.”
She said she was concerned about having good swimming form on television.
“I was like, look, I can still swim, but you better get it in the first couple of takes,” she said. “Otherwise my arms will cramp up and seize up. … You know, I still care about my form. I don’t want to have (former coach) Mike Dillon calling me up saying, ‘Bridget, what’s happened?’”
In “Somebody Somewhere,” the character has been living in Lawrence but returns home to Manhattan to care for her sister.
Much of the show is filmed in the Chicago area, but Everett said she wanted to make sure to film some scenes in Manhattan to get the feel of it. Viewers will see some familiar spots in the show, including Varsity Donuts and Reed & Elliot Jewelers. And she told producers to capture Manhattan’s signature color.
“In the show, there’s tons of purple, there’s tons of K-State — as much as we can legally have,” she said. “I told them, when you go back to Manhattan, there’s purple everywhere. I’m not kidding, it’s purple power.”
She said to her Manhattan is college kids and military and limestone buildings. She said she loves going to The Chef Cafe, sometimes more than once in a day, when she’s in town.
“I wanted it to feel Manhattan and not feel hokey down-home,” she said. “You know, it’s a college town, so it’s kind of cool, but still conservative.”
She added that it’s not really about the politics but about the humans who live here.
Executive producer Carolyn Strauss, who worked on “Game of Thrones,” called in a “coming of middle-age story.”
Everett approached Strauss about the show, and Strauss suggested Hanna Bos and Paul Thureen, who developed the series and are now the writers and showrunners.
“I hadn’t really thought about doing a show set in Kansas because, you know, I left for a reason,” Everett said. “There was a time I didn’t go home for like five years. But as I’ve gotten older, I have a new appreciation for it. And I see a lot of beauty in things I used to not want any part of.”
A big part of that, she said, are her brothers Brad and Brian, who live in Manhattan and Kansas City, respectively. Bridget is the youngest of six.
“We’re very different people,” she said, “but seeing the importance of family in a way I hadn’t really recognized. I think it’s been really cool to come home.”
She said having a show on HBO — particularly one for which she has some creative control — is mind-boggling.
“I have a lot of gratitude that I’ve gotten to do this and tell a story that’s very personal to me,” Everett said. “To show all the different kinds of things I can do: sing and be funny and be tender. It feels like a full-circle thing, and I kind of can’t believe it.”