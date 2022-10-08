For centuries, predictions of world-ending resource depletion and geopolitical disaster have been made countless times. And as always, the human race today faces significant dangers and obstacles to global peace and prosperity. So add another warning to the list.

In “The End of the World is Just the Beginning,” author and geopolitical strategist Peter Zeihan maps out the new world that he predicts humans will soon inhabit. Zeihan is certain that the American-sponsored Bretton Woods world order (the “Order” for short) is going to collapse. He argues that globalization is unraveling, with the world facing ensuing chaos and disaster.

