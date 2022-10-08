For centuries, predictions of world-ending resource depletion and geopolitical disaster have been made countless times. And as always, the human race today faces significant dangers and obstacles to global peace and prosperity. So add another warning to the list.
In “The End of the World is Just the Beginning,” author and geopolitical strategist Peter Zeihan maps out the new world that he predicts humans will soon inhabit. Zeihan is certain that the American-sponsored Bretton Woods world order (the “Order” for short) is going to collapse. He argues that globalization is unraveling, with the world facing ensuing chaos and disaster.
The Bretton Woods Conference was convened in 1944 to establish a system of commercial and financial regulations to govern monetary relations among nations. The United States and its allies recognized that the failure to deal with economic problems after World War I had led to World War II, and a liberal international economic system would enhance the possibilities of postwar peace.
To ensure economic stability and peace, nations agreed to cooperate to closely regulate their currencies and maintain fixed exchange rates to facilitate international trade. Thus, the American-led effort to establish a system of international economic management, intended to create and maintain an effective international monetary system and foster the reduction of barriers to trade and capital flows, began the era of globalization.
Zeihan contends that the world order Bretton Woods made possible did bring peace and prosperity to much of the world. But the period between 1980 and 2015 was an aberration in human history — an era of plenty, reliability, and relative stability. Going forward from 2022, everything is going to change and not for the better; he predicts that the Era of Globalization is ending.
He identifies two reasons for this unraveling of globalization. The first reason is demographics: most First World countries are facing catastrophically declining birth rates, which means a rapidly aging population. Young people are needed to supply consumers and a labor force for economic progress and growth, and they have simply not been born in enough numbers for decades, particularly in the advanced industrial countries of the West and Japan. Even China is facing a very serious demographic crisis at present, in danger of societal collapse as economic conditions worsen in the next few years. Predictions are that by 2070, China will have half as many people as it has today.
Zeihan believes that the mass consumption consumer economic model will no longer be viable. He writes: “Demographics tells us that the number and collective volume of mass-consumption-driven economies has already peaked. In 2019 the Earth for the first time in history had more people aged 65 and over than 5 and under. By 2030 there will be twice as many retirees, in relative terms.” Economic growth is the Achilles heel of capitalism; the world’s aging and declining population will simply not provide the growth that capitalism requires.
Second is the withdrawal of American leadership on the global stage, including the protection of the vital sea-lanes by the U.S. Navy that made globalization possible. The United States was the only nation capable after WWII to protect free passage on the world’s oceans, which supported ever-expanding free trade for the world’s nations and markets. Militarized globalism, the Pentagon’s preferred model for our nation’s strategic defense policy, has become increasingly unaffordable and unpopular. America is turning inward he believes, which leaves the “Order” bereft of a protector and an enforcer of the “rules based international order.”
Zeihan then transitions to explain geopolitics in tangible components that the reader can appreciate and helps to explain how fragile the “Order” actually is. He breaks down his argument into six sections; transportation, finance, energy, industrial materials, manufacturing and agriculture. He provides a multitude of graphs and charts to make his points about the impending collapse.
What does he predict by the end of the decade? Worldwide famine and societal collapse will force countries or regions to have no choice but to make their own goods, grow their own food, secure their own energy, fight their own battles, and do it all with populations that are both shrinking and aging.
The bleakest prediction is on food; mass starvation will occur on an unprecedented scale. In excess of 1 billion people will starve to death, and another 2 billion will suffer chronic malnutrition. China will collapse by the end of the decade. Regional powers will emerge that will increasingly resort to aggressive tactics to ensure their own security. Countries that depend on trade will find it tough going as global markets shrink.
Zeihan believes that the United States is in the best position to cope with the unraveling of the “Order” due to its natural resources, agricultural capacity, industrial base and inherent adaptability. He is also optimistic that Australia, France, New Zealand, Canada and Mexico will weather the storm.
Tucked away in the text though is a rather startling and frank admission from the author about the intent of those who managed the nation’s affairs during the heyday of globalization. He writes: “Tens of millions of American factory and blue-collar workers and the manufacturers that employed them feel cheated because that was the plan. The core precept of the “Order” was that the United States would sacrifice economic dynamism and prosperity to achieve security control. The American market was supposed to be sacrificed. The American worker was supposed to be sacrificed. American companies were supposed to be sacrificed. Of course the economic and social well being of the political and money class that made these decisions would not be sacrificed.” Because they were insulated from the disastrous consequences of their decisions, they would benefit. And did they.
Zeihan, however, neglects to write about the cultural changes spawned by globalization that affected so many men and their families in America over the past few decades. Working class men have been left behind with little hope for the “American Dream” of a stable job with a decent income that can support a family. Globalization caused rising rates of family instability, substance abuse, and mental health issues. As off-shoring moved countless American jobs overseas with little to replace them, such circumstances have led millions of men to a life of unemployment, dysfunction, loneliness, and alienation.
Substitute the words fossil fuels, open borders, or legalized drugs for globalization and the intent of the political and money class looks the same to many — misery for thee but not for me.
While Zeihan may be optimistic that the United States can manage the transition to a new order, the cultural and political changes that have devastated America may negate all the natural advantages America possesses. Others are not as confident unless the present moneyed and political class that led America down this disastrous path is replaced for their failures.
Those who want to understand why the current world is in turmoil and becoming unsustainable and ripe for a “New Order” should read this book. Even if one disagrees with Zeihan’s thesis, predictions, and conclusions, his book is an interesting and informative read and will certainly cause one to think about the future.
Bob Funk is a retired U.S. Marine and a retired high school principal.