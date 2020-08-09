As many people worked from home this spring and summer, pet adoptions soared. In Riley County, that was no different.
In April, 75 dogs were adopted through the Purple Power Animal Welfare Society, director Susan Clasen said.
“We are usually seeing 30 to 40 to 50 adoptions each month,” Clasen said. “But, boy, 75 was a record adoption month. I mean, it really surprised me. I didn’t expect that.”
Dogs tend to be more popular to adopt than cats, but that was a record, too. Twenty cats were adopted in April, the most ever at the welfare society. Georgia Wilde, former Land of the Purple Paws shelter manager and senior in animal science and industry at K-State, said only 10-15 cats are adopted per month under normal conditions.
“I’d say 15 is a high number, though,” Wilde said.
At T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter, 362 animals have been adopted to date as of June 23, Deborah Watkins, director of animal services for Riley County, said.
“This is a big increase, a really high number, from last year,” Watkins said.
Wilde and Clasen both believe adoptions have soared for one reason: People have more time to dedicate to training a new pet.
“When you think about it, people are at home,” Clasen said. “They have more time for a dog. It’s just a good time to adopt because they have time to spend with the dog and train the dog.”
At T. Russell Reitz, Watkins said the adoption counselor ensures adopters are prepared to take care of their furry friends.
“When we do have adoptions, our adoption counselor makes sure their lifestyle — activity and attention — stays the same after returning to work,” Watkins said. “This prevents (pet) returns after people return to work.”
The animal shelter has a 93 percent live release rate — pets are either adopted or returned to their owners. The shelter returned 108 pets to their owners this year, which Watkins is impressed by. In addition to more adoptions, Purple PAWS has seen more people volunteering to foster animals, Wilde said.
“It’s amazing how many people come to foster because of that extra time on their hands,” Clasen said. “That was phenomenal community support for dogs.”
“It’s awesome because we are pulling so many more animals from euthanasia lists and from kill shelters and stuff like that because people are adopting,” Wilde said. “It’s been a boom, honestly. It’s been wonderful.”
While the organization has had great success in placing animals, it had one heartbreaking event: the city of Wamego prematurely terminated their contract with the Land of Purple Paws shelter. Animals living there were relocated to foster homes or were adopted.
“Losing the shelter was devastating, especially for me; that was my dream job,” Wilde said.
While the loss of the shelter is painful, Clasen knows people will always step up to help furry friends. In addition, Clasen said Purple PAWS will look for property around Riley County to open a new shelter.
“We are looking at properties in Manhattan,” Wilde said. “We’re also looking at properties in (Pottawattamie) County. We would be outside the city limits of Wamego if we were able to do that. We’re planning on purchasing some way and we’re talking to zoning boards, moving forward on that and hoping to find a place suitable and build up a rescue in a shelter and kind of bring back some of our old shelter employees and everything like that and have a building again.”
A majority of pets in the Purple PAWS system come from kill shelters and euthanasia lists from across the state. Some owners surrender their pets when they realize they can’t care for them anymore. Wilde said not everyone willingly releases their pets, no matter how bad the situation. However, she believes Purple PAWS will continue to make a difference in the community.
“The more we grow, the more animals we can save and that’s what’s really important,” Wilde said. “I really hope it continues to grow and continues to gain support.”
Purple PAWS and T. Russell Reitz both have pets for adoption year-round. Watkins said the animal shelter currently has 51 cats, 10 dogs and several guinea pigs and rats for adoption.