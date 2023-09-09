For Rosa Collazo, Brazilian jiu-jitsu empowers her to feel safe and more confident in her everyday life.
“Honestly, my favorite part of the sport is the team mentality and the people you get to know because it brings in all kinds of different people,” Collazo, a long-time member and instructor at Combative Sports Center, said. “I’ve made some of the best relationships in here in the gym. It is 100% a community and for some people, that’s what they come in for. Some people might not have a church to go to or other community events, but they come in here to jiu-jitsu to get that family environment or find friends.”
Brazilian jiu-jitsu is a grappling-based wrestling style used to take on a much larger opponent than oneself; it is deemed safer than mixed martial arts, which incorporates elements of kickboxing. Collazo’s start was formed because of a growing interest in MMA fighting and a desire to not put her body at as much risk. She found Brazilian jiu-jitsu to be a fulfilling fit.
“I am not willing to put myself at risk for brain trauma and damage because there is some of that, and that’s why I really gravitate towards jiu-jitsu because there really isn’t that,” Collazo said. “You’re on the ground and you’re not really having to worry about getting kicked and punched in the face on a daily basis.”
Collazo came to the sports center over eight years ago with an interest in self-defense, and now she is the leader of her own self-defense courses that allow people to feel safe walking around Aggieville or anywhere else.
“It is amazing, and I absolutely love it,” Collazo said. “My hope is to intrigue people to come in, but it is a really difficult sport, especially for ladies to come in. I get it, you don’t want to be in here with stinky dudes rolling around. It is definitely out of the comfort zone, and I wish more ladies would join, and I would love to help them out.”
One of Collazo’s former instructors, Ryan Beckett, said one of the best things about the center is that there’s a full-circle opportunity to start as a student and then become a more significant part of the community.
“Investing my time, energy, sweat and sometimes blood on the mats learning this stuff — you fall in love with it,” Beckett said. “Depending on how it fits into your life, if you’re able, you get to become one of the few who take that journey and get to become an instructor. So, Rosa is a great example of that.”
Recently, she held a self-defense session for Kansas State University sorority Sigma Alpha. Multiple girls said they felt more confident going after the session.
“The boys better watch out because Sigma Alpha are badasses now,” sorority member Alicia Hendron said.
At the end of Collazo’s self-defense session with the sorority, she said she hoped the biggest takeaway from her time with them was to protect their space in any potential dangerous situations they may end up in.