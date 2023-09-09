For Rosa Collazo, Brazilian jiu-jitsu empowers her to feel safe and more confident in her everyday life.

“Honestly, my favorite part of the sport is the team mentality and the people you get to know because it brings in all kinds of different people,” Collazo, a long-time member and instructor at Combative Sports Center, said. “I’ve made some of the best relationships in here in the gym. It is 100% a community and for some people, that’s what they come in for. Some people might not have a church to go to or other community events, but they come in here to jiu-jitsu to get that family environment or find friends.”

Recommended for you