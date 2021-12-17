Spreading community cheer.
Eisenhower Middle School 6th grade teacher Madison Picolet said her class goal Wednesday was to “make some people happy.”
Picolet’s class of 16 students spent their advisory hour filling out holiday cards for residents at Meadowlark Hills. Picolet said all of the students in the “Green Team” at EMS participated, creating 527 cards for Meadowlark residents. She said her wing of the school also collected non-perishable items like hygiene products and cleaning supplies for the Manhattan Homeless Shelter. Picolet said she planned to deliver the items Friday, but she didn’t know how many items the school collected.
“There’s no incentives (for the kids) really,” Picolet said. “This just makes it a more normal thing to give back. … It teaches the kids good habits.”
Are’Iona Howard, 12, said it’s fun to “make an old person’s day, and to make them happy.” Finley Bennett, 11, said he likes to think his card might be sent to someone who hasn’t gotten a holiday card in a long time.
“It’s honestly pretty nice getting a card in the mail, because it’s just unexpected,” Bennett said. “I feel like a lot of people sometimes forget (senior citizens) … because you definitely have to go out of your way to go visit them, and I feel like a lot of people are really busy, especially now around the holidays.”
Bennett said it’s important for younger people to participate in community service-type projects like the holiday cards, and to realize that older people — especially senior living residents — need to feel included socially as well.
“They can’t just travel out, so they need like, more attention,” Bennett said, “because they need to socialize like every other human, so I feel like it’s important that 6th-graders are doing this because they can easily do this, and it doesn’t take that long, and it will brighten someone else’s day.”
Picolet said this is her first year teaching at Eisenhower Middle School. Prior to this, she taught at an elementary school in Topeka. She said there was “a little bit of a learning curve” involved with the transition of 6th graders in the district from elementary to middle schools.
“With COVID we knew this year was going to look very different,” Picolet said. “Luckily we have a great team, great staff, great administrators to help us.”
Bennett said the transition to a middle school environment has been “interesting,” and the adjustment from having a single teacher for all daily classes to multiple teachers each day in a block schedule was tough to adapt to at first. Howard said the move to middle school has been mostly good, and her favorite part about it is having a locker to store things in.
“It’s 6th graders,” Picolet said, “it’s fun, wacky, and never a dull moment.”
Because of severe weather Wednesday, Picolet said she waited to deliver the holiday cards and donations until Thursday morning.