“Has anybody heard of contour lines before?” Michael Brunson asked a class of almost a dozen middle schoolers via Zoom.
Brunson, a K-State doctoral student in wildlife management and conservation, gauged the raised hands before delving into topographical maps, which show the shapes and physical characteristics of landscapes.
One student typed in the group chat that the only contour lines she’d heard of were related to makeup. Brunson’s co-instructor, Brooke Snyder, chimed in to affirm the similar concepts: they both show how surfaces curve, and makeup artists use contour lines to show dimension on faces — much like how those lines reveal the dimensions of valleys and mountains on a map.
Thursday marked the end of the second week of the STEM Institute, a jointly-operated educational summer camp for fifth- through eighth-graders by K-State and the Manhattan-Ogden school district.
The program this year offers more than 20 courses ranging from learning about crime scene investigation to stop motion animation.
In the “Survivor” class, Brunson and Brooke Snyder, a fourth-grade teacher at Woodrow Wilson Elementary, taught students basic survival and camping skills such as making a homemade compass, how to find and clean water and campfire care. Three undergraduate K-State students, Morgan Kaiser, Gunner Kerns and Tanner Helton, all seniors in secondary education, helped facilitate the class.
Since 2011, a few hundred students would gather on the K-State campus during the summer to learn STEM-related concepts and connect them to real-world experiences.
But because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, educators shifted classes online in a matter of weeks.
Throughout the month of June, students will virtually congregate Monday through Thursday mornings in a single class before moving to a different one the next week.
Though the process of teaching class through Canvas, an online course management system, and Zoom is not without its trials, Lori Goodson, program coordinator and assistant professor at K-State’s College of Education, and Paula Hough, USD 383 executive director of teaching and learning, said teachers from the district and university have risen to meet the challenge.
To bridge the needs of students, the program has offered supplies to families for class activities, as well as scholarships and access to iPads and wireless hotspots to in-district students.
◊◊◊◊◊
Organizers said they had wanted to take aspects of the camp online before, and the coronavirus situation essentially forced them to move up the timeline. Goodson said she would’ve been glad to have just five teachers commit to online teaching but was “amazed” at the response from both teachers and the community.
“We wanted to take it into the region more, we wanted to take it into the rural areas and we wanted to go beyond this traditional site that we have,” Goodson said. “Ideally it would have been nice to see this coming and to have planned, but we’ve kind of been forced to do what we’ve wanted to do all along, we just had to do it a lot quicker than we’d expected. I’ve been amazed at the (USD) 383 teachers and their ability to come up with these ideas … and keeping the kids engaged.”
Snyder and Brunson said they have tried to lean into the technology aspect as well as they can to engage their class.
“It’s definitely been a challenge trying to adapt things you normally would want to do in person,” Brunson said. “Reading maps, reading the landscape, actually being out there tying knots with them one-on-one and having that direct feedback right away — it doesn’t always translate as well over a virtual platform. We try to be better each week. We’re still dealing with everything everyone else is in this new environment with connection issues, but we just have to work around those. I think for all the hiccups we’ve had with that, I think everyone, especially this team, has been super flexible.”
◊◊◊◊◊
Snyder said utilizing breakout rooms in Zoom, for example, can help encourage a child to participate more in a smaller group. The other day, they asked students to use the panorama or slow-motion feature on their camera devices to inspect cloud patterns.
“It’s been a huge exploratory piece,” she said, “and these kids have been so pragmatic and used their problem solving skills to say, ‘Well, can I do this? Can I screenshot?’ Absolutely. They’re getting a great opportunity to not only be consumers of technology but consumers.”
And because the camp is not limited by geographical location this year, Snyder said teachers also were able to show how weather systems move through a region as the weather in Manhattan versus Overland Park, where another student was located, differed.
“The greatest gift of this course is that this course and this whole camp is available to kids who live beyond our district’s boundaries,” she said. “If this was actually on campus the way it typically is, we’d be limited in who we could serve. Since it’s online, I’ve got a kid who’s living in Alta Vista. One of them is in Kansas City. Last week I had a kid who lives in Minnesota. ... There have been some great things that have come out of the fact we’re doing distance learning.”
Hough said the online format of the courses has helped organizers lay the foundation for an even more streamlined experience for future years while they incorporate it alongside the in-person camp. At the end of the day, no matter the method, Hough said she wants the students to remember how fun learning can be.
“We want (students and families) to know the district cares about all of them and we wanted to offer something that was meaningful and powerful to them,” Goodson added. “... These last few months have been tough and (we wanted to) give them something fun to do together and remind them that USD 383 and the College of Education got their backs.”