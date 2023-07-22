I love a good cocktail under any circumstances. But I’m also new to town, so when I saw that Downtown Manhattan was having a 12 Drinks of Summer promotion, I jumped on the chance to check out a bunch of local restaurants and what they had to offer.
My first quibble is that there were only 11 drinks on the list. Nevertheless, my editor was pretty concerned that I planned to sample all of them in one afternoon. Don’t worry, readers; I had a designated driver — our 20-year-old summer intern, Wittney Hammeke. Also I didn’t guzzle them all down, I just sipped, like a classy lady. And not all of them were alcoholic.
The promotion started in June and ended this week, but some of the drinks are still available on request.
Flight Crew Coffee was my first stop. The Local, an iced almond latte, reminded me of the coffee an executive assistant would bring. This was one of two non-alcoholic drinks, and it was the perfect boost of caffeine to start the evening. I would drink it again.
Next, I walked on over to El Patron to get the Azulito 11, an electric-blue beverage with spicy tamarind vodka, blue curacao, energy drink, Sprite and a Tajin rim. This is the kind of drink I could imagine myself drinking at a swim-up bar. It was tangy, and the Tajin complemented the citrus notes in the beverage.
Manhattan Brewing Company’s Lavender Summer Beer was by no means my favorite. I am not a huge beer drinker, and the first sip wasn’t my favorite. However, I chose to continue, and the longer I drank it, the more I liked it. This is what I’d consider an elevated All-American beverage. It’s what I’d imagine sitting in box seats at a Kansas City Royals game would be like. If ever given the opportunity to do so, I’d drink this.
Arrow Cocktail Lounge was my next target. They served a drink called the Bourbon Renewal, which consisted of Early Times bourbon, creme de cassis, fresh lemon and simple syrup. This drink was bourbon-forward, but not overpowering. I’d imagine this is the kind of drink your grandparent would give you as a way to ease you into bourbon.
My next location was Bourbon and Baker with their Day & Night cocktail. However, because of its popularity, the drink was sold out and would not be back for a few days. While I can’t personally recommend this drink, others seemed to enjoy it.
Manhatcharita from Manhatchet was the perfect palate cleanser and halfway-mark drink. The Manhatchet doesn’t serve anything above a 6% alcohol level. It was light, refreshing and a little tart. I would consider this an everyman’s drink because it genuinely tasted like soda. It reminds me of when a teen tries a wine cooler for the first time and says they’re “totally buzzed.”
The second non-alcoholic drink of the night was the Lemon Strawberry Spritzer from Spark’s Burger. If you have a sweet tooth, this drink was made for you. Between the homemade strawberry sauce and carbonated lemonade, this drink packed a sweet punch. This is a great drink to share with someone. Perhaps I’d share it with someone while running around at Worlds of Fun.
At 324 Speakeasy, you feel like a 007 agent between the secret code, the slightly terrifying entrance and luxurious underground decor. The drink they served was Punk in Drublic, which consisted of cachaca (a distilled spirit made from sugar cane juice), amaretto, oleo saccharum (citrus oil in sugar syrup) lemonade and an Islay rinse. As a Brazilian American, I was extremely excited to have this cocktail because cachaca is a staple of Brazil. The drink was nothing like I’d ever had before and had a light taste of black licorice.
Next, I took a trip to Tallgrass Tap House, where I had a Key Lime Martini. This is the kind of drink I’d expect to have at a bougie bachelorette party. It was almost perfect but needed more crushed graham cracker on the rim, and I would have loved them to use condensed coconut milk instead of coconut cream for a deeper flavor.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub served the Malibu Barbie, a rum-based drink. It was not the shade of pink you’d expect but delicious, nonetheless. The bartender was also extremely friendly and helpfully recommended a few tattoo places when I asked where he got his. This drink, to no one’s shock, would be the drink I’d imagine sipping on while in the passenger seat of a bright pink Corvette with Barbie herself.
The best drink was my last. AJ’s NY Pizzeria’s Strawberry Summer Margarita was my favorite drink of the night. It was a refreshing end, and what could go wrong with a well-balanced margarita? This is the drink of the summer, and no one could tell me otherwise.
I would like to add a disclaimer that I had drunk nine to 10 drinks leading up to this point, so take my advice with a grain of salt.