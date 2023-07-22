I love a good cocktail under any circumstances. But I’m also new to town, so when I saw that Downtown Manhattan was having a 12 Drinks of Summer promotion, I jumped on the chance to check out a bunch of local restaurants and what they had to offer.

My first quibble is that there were only 11 drinks on the list. Nevertheless, my editor was pretty concerned that I planned to sample all of them in one afternoon. Don’t worry, readers; I had a designated driver — our 20-year-old summer intern, Wittney Hammeke. Also I didn’t guzzle them all down, I just sipped, like a classy lady. And not all of them were alcoholic.

