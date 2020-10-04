“Don’t Believe a Word,” a semi-scholarly book, takes the science of linguistics to the masses. It is structured around nine misconceptions or myths about language. These include some common folk beliefs that no serious scholar entertains, as well as more substantive questions at the heart of serious academic debates.
Author David Shariatmadari is a London-based writer and editor at The Guardian. Having done graduate study in linguistics at Cambridge and London, he is an engaging writer who makes even some fairly abstruse linguistic points accessible to the lay reader. Fortunately, the more academic debates come late in the book after the reader has become used to the author’s style and learned from the earlier chapters.
After a useful overview introduction, the author first tackles the common belief that language is gradually becoming degraded and trivial, whether due to texting, the internet, youth slang, or general laziness and lack of enforcement of standards. Taking a broad historical perspective, the author reassures us that this same lament has been ever present throughout history. Language is always evolving and changing, and its users generally have believed that new structures or words are inferior to those of their own generation and are dangerously corrupting the language. It’s just not true.
Also related to language evolution, Shariatmadari’s second myth is that a word’s “real” meaning is its original meaning or etymology. Not so! The text speak “LOL” is not a satanic incantation, even though historically it once stood for “Lucifer Our Lord.” That is NOT what it means now, nor does ”decimate” mean “to destroy one in ten,” as it originally did. The author’s lengthy discussion of the changing meaning of “toilet” over the centuries further makes this point.
Chapter 3 deals with social aspects of language, such as how speakers subtly use the way they speak to identify with a particular social class. There is also good background on phonology and the brain brought to bear on these issues.
Chapter 4 deals with the fundamental difference of human language and animal communication systems. Whether these are qualitatively and in principle different systems or merely vary quantitatively (human language being more complex) was a major theoretical debate in linguistics for several decades.
The fifth myth is that no word is completely translatable into another language. This is true in the sense that translations between languages are seldom completely identical in all their nuances. Still, it is not true that a concept is fundamentally indescribable in any language, although some languages may take many more words than others to do that.
In chapter 6, we learn about language and dialects. When does a dialect become its own language? Almost every language has its regional varieties. Sometimes they are not even mutually intelligible (think China). The short answer to this conundrum is captured in the old adage, “A language is a dialect with its own army (or government).” For example, in the former Yugoslavia, a language called “Serbo-Croatian” was widely spoken. However, after its breakup into multiple independent states following a particularly ugly civil war in the 1990s, the speech became known as “Serbian,” “Croatian,” or “Bosnian,” depending on which new nation it was spoken in. Although the language had not changed, the politics had.
Chapter 7 discusses the pragmatics of language, or how what you say is often not literally what you mean. For example, in some contexts “it’s cold in here” might functionally be a request to close the window, not merely a statement about the temperature.
The penultimate chapter attacks the myth that some languages are “better” (or more complex, more pleasing, etc.) than others. Although this belief was popular in the colonial period when anything European was valued more than so-called “primitive” culture, no serious scholar has believed this for decades. It does still persists among the public, however.
The last chapter deals with the most complex and serious scholarly debate in linguistics, namely whether the capacity for language is innate or learned. A radical idea when first proposed by the eminent linguist Noam Chomsky decades ago, the innateness hypothesis has become widely (though not universally) accepted recently, most popularly by neuroscientist Steven Pinker in his 1994 classic, “The Language Instinct.” Shariatmadari particularly examines Chomsky’s “poverty of the stimulus” argument, which argues that the language that babies and toddlers are exposed to is nowhere near complex enough for them to have acquired adult mastery from hearing it. Although the arguments for and against this are beyond the scope of this review, Shariatmadari lays them out very lucidly and makes a convincing, even if not totally comprehensive, case that what the infant hears is in fact adequately complex.
The reasonably intelligent lay reader will learn a lot about language from this book and will be entertained as well. It is worth a read.