Readers may have heard something about the controversy associated with the new film “The Hunt.” Its original release was — ironically — pushed back to the middle of the virus furor because of cluster killings last fall. You see, the movie is about folks shooting their neighbors.
A later flashback will explain the circumstances. The movie opens with an almost surreal scene set in the passenger compartment of a private jet.
But the actual story begins with a dozen Americans awakening from the effects of drugs. They are sprinkled around in the woods and are each wearing bits, like horses.
They soon gather in a meadow where they discover keys to the locks securing their mouth gear. They also find a crate of assorted weapons, from knives to assault rifles.
Someone unseen begins shooting at them. One young woman finds a Bengal tiger trap. A man discovers he is in a patch of land mines. Much carnage.
Three of the informally-dressed 12 find a rural filling station. They use their weapons to order the older couple running the place to answer a question — this is Arkansas, they explain.
But one of the armed former bit-wearers consumes something in the station that poisons her. Then, the old man and woman (Amy Madigan) pull out guns and off the other two intruders.
Once the bodies are hidden and Ma and Pa have communicated via walkie-talkie with other “hunters,” in comes a more circumspect fugitive, Crystal (Betty Gilpin). She offers to buy a pack of smokes. Her change tells her all she needs to know. This is the movie’s high point.
From then on, we follow the surprisingly canny Army vet, Crystal, as she discovers they may be in an Adriatic-area country. She and her companion also find the headquarters of their attackers.
And they recognize the attacks for “Manor-gate.” This is a hunt by “the political elite” of the people Mrs. Clinton once called “deplorables” — probably “red necks” is the older term for this group.
Moviegoers are told this “hunt” has been the subject of much commentary on the internet. Several public figures have been forced to resign from their jobs when it came out they were commenting on the idea.
Among them is “Her,” the organizer of this kidnapping and murder “game.” Her’s confrontation with the one competitor who was snatched by mistake takes up the last reel of the movie.
“Her” is played by multiple Oscar-winner Hillary Swank. Emma Roberts and Usman Ally are among the actors who took bit parts in “The Hunt.” This sometimes wildly goofy (and not always successfully goofy) comedy really is just for fans of the movies themselves, viewers who will recognize Julia’s niece.
They are also likely to notice the film’s point of view. First, it follows one “deplorable.” Then another. Then another. Movies usually don’t pass off narrative perspective in this way.
But popcorn kids are unlikely to sort out what’s wrong with the identification of character “sides” in the film. The “elites,” perhaps not surprisingly, show no signs of being any more sophisticated than do the rednecks. And the hick characters are only from places besides New York City and D.C.
What does this say about our partisan political divide? Well, it suggests it is only regional prejudice. Which may be true, but that doesn’t exactly make for funny satire.
Late in the film we get that flashback which shows that there really wasn’t any planned “hunt” until the rumor got wide distribution. The business and agency heads who lost their jobs for kidding about the idea then organized a real “hunt.”
Seem like a decent idea for a movie? It did to the now almost omnipresent “Blum House” production company that specializes in horror films. Having seen “The Hunt,” though, movie fans may think the project was more likely to provoke controversy than to produce entertainment.