Just say the name of Salem, Massachusetts, and you can call up all sorts of associations even from people who do not read history. It is, of course, the site of the infamous witch trials in which dozens of people were executed in a frenzy of passion with convictions so dubious the Spanish Inquisition would blush at their methodology.
But Salem is actually the site of another story of notable legal history, believe it or not. It was the second trail of Joe Knapp for his role as a principal accessory in the murder of Joseph White, a former slave trader.
The story — detailed in “Deliberate Evil: Nathaniel Hawthorne, Daniel Webster, and the 1830 Murder of a Salem Slave Trader” — is primarily of importance in the history of American law because one of the prosecuting attorneys was none other than Daniel Webster, one of the most famous men of his day. His summation to the jury is considered perhaps the best legal oration in the history of the American courtroom.
The story here is billed as one of the first instances of “detection” of a murderer, as the word “detective” had not been invented yet. As a detective story, it is far from an Agatha Christie novel or Sherlock Holmes story. The investigators are practically handed all the information on a silver platter.
Then, far from the investigation leading to a legal slam dunk, the trial had to be retried after an initial hung jury. Evidence was allowed that probably should not have been, such as the defendant’s retracted confession being disallowed, but allowing the unitarian minister who heard it and swore himself to secrecy to quote the confession by recollection as evidence. On top of that witnesses who testified to only seeing an indistinct man on the street during the first trial, by the second trial all had a remarkable sharpening of their recollections and were able to absolutely say it was the defendant.
The case was legally weak at best, but is famous in that Daniel Webster’s summation for the prosecution, which was long on oratorical eloquence and a little shorter on hard evidence, was able to, for the jury, seal tightly together all the disparate strings of evidence into what they believed to be an airtight case, resulting in a conviction.
In this light, the story is an interesting conundrum. Was Joe Knapp guilty? Almost certainly. Should he have been convicted as he was? Probably not. Such are the vagaries of criminal justice.
As the title mentions, Nathaniel Hawthorne also makes appearances in this book, though he is not a character in the story. Hawthorne was there at the time and wrote about the trial. It is obvious that the themes of the trial, murder, and corruption of formerly great families made their way into his later writings. Hawthorne was certainly inspired by the trial but was certainly not involved in it.
The book is quite short and a good chunk of it is taken up by the backgrounds of the three families involved: the Whites; Crowninshields; and Knapps. These, to me, were probably the most interesting part. Another large chunk is a transcription of the summation of the defense and prosecution in the second trial, both of which run for thousands of words.
As for if I recommend the book, I’m firmly in the realm of “maybe.” If you’re very into legal proceedings and enjoy detailed character sketches of families, then it is a safe bet. If you want just the story, the Smithsonian magazine has an article that covers it quite well online.
