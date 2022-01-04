Vickie James said it was about 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 when she was communicating with her fellow Konza Student Table volunteers about the weather.
That was the day that high winds swept through the area, damaging property and knocking out power.
“We were texting each other about what to do when the sirens went off,” James said. “We were like, ‘Whoa!’”
James, who is the coordinator of the Farm and Food Council for Riley County and Manhattan, said the safety of K-State students took priority over the group’s weekly meal handout, so for the first time in the Konza Student Table’s 16 months of existence, the group postponed the Wednesday evening meal station in the parking lot west of Memorial Stadium to the following day.
“We wanted students to be safe, not out in the high winds,” James said, “so we texted Father Gale (Hammerschmidt) and he was like, ‘Yes! Get inside!’”
Hammerschmidt, of St. Isidore’s Catholic Church, said volunteers were “scoping things out” regarding the weather forecast on Dec. 15, and that he appreciated the dedication of James and her group to the cause. James said even with the postponement, volunteers served all the meals they had prepared.
“We may go ‘oh no’ about the weather, but we’ll still show up,” James said. “We’re here for the long haul.”
On Wednesday, James and her fellow volunteers dealt with temperatures barely reaching 32 degrees as they handed out boxed meals of pulled pork, whole grain mac-and-cheese and sweet corn. Last December, she said they tolerated sub-zero conditions to hand out meals.
At the peak of student activity on campus, James said 550-600 meals are served each week, starting at 5:30 p.m. and going until 7 p.m. or “until the meals are gone.”
“Oftentimes our food is gone in 20 minutes,” James said, adding that the group has two drive-thru lanes and a walk-up option.
“When the weather is nicer that walk-up line may have 100 people in it,” James said. “If we serve 600 people in an evening, it’s common for 200 to 250 of those to be walk-ups.”
James said as of Wednesday, volunteers have served more than 28,000 meals to students. They served 260 meals at the first event last September. Born in 2020 from a partnership between the Farm and Food Council, St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center and K-State’s Commercial Food Production Management class, the Konza Student Table aims to address food insecurity among K-State students by providing hot meals to those in need once a week.
Funding for the program comes from the church and is provided entirely by donations. Meals are doled out on a first-come, first-serve basis, and James said people of all ages, genders and races are affected by food insecurity, meaning they lack consistent access to food.
According to Feeding America, for 2019 Riley County’s overall food insecurity rate was 13.5%. The nonprofit organization projected the rate would increased to 14.8% for 2021. Among children, the food insecurity rate for 2019 in the county was 16.4%. For 2021, that rate was projected to jump to 18.3%.
Nationwide, Feeding America reports a 40% increase in people seeking food support that didn’t need to before the pandemic. James said the popularity of the local program, especially the walk-up portion, is the reason why she sought a location that was easily accessible for students.
“It had to be somewhere within reasonable walking and driving distance, and I wanted something on or near campus,” James said. “I never had an idea or a concept that this would be a ‘come in, sit down’ type of thing.”
James said many students return each week to share their stories or ask questions about campus services.
“I love to interact with students, ask how they’re doing,” James said. “If I did a poll, I bet eight out of 10 students will just talk, talk, talk. They felt isolated and needed that connection last year.”
Hammerschmidt said his hope for 2022 is that the Konza Student Table continues to serve hot meals to students, and that the community continues to support the program financially or through volunteerism. He said Konza Table has a lot of volunteers who return each week “because they love it.”
“If you want to be part of something that’ll fill your heart, come on out,” Hammerschmidt said.
James said about 20 volunteers are needed for each meal handout.
“I jokingly tell them it’ll be the fastest 20 minutes of their life,” James said. “Those who are new to it say, ‘Wow, it goes really fast.’”
James told a story about a young man who handed her a $50 check as a thank-you to the group.
“He said, ‘You guys have fed my fiancé and I, and now we want to help,’” James said. “That’s the importance of this. One night a week, they don’t have to worry about a meal.”
More information about the weekly menu, volunteer opportunities or donating to the program can be found on the Konza Student Table Facebook page.