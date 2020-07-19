At the beginning of March, Dené Dryden and Kyle Hampel were making final plans for their wedding on March 20. The week after spring break, they would finally be married. They’d been together for three years, and it was finally time to tie the knot.
But that all changed quickly. Dené, a senior in English at K-State, learned she wouldn’t return to campus for her last band concerts and classes. K-State canceled in-person events, including graduation, for the rest of the semester because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Local officials, following a statewide order, shut down non-essential business. In an effort to protect their loved ones, Dené and Kyle decided it would be best not to have their wedding, so they instead decided to call each other “husband-elect” and “wife-elect.
“The plan would have been on Friday, March 20, go to our little courthouse ceremony with our close family, get married and then we were going to have a nice dinner out” Dené said. “The next day, we’d have a lunchtime reception with about 40 to 50 people.”
The couple called off the reception a week in advance since COVID-19 was “getting a little dicey,” Dené said. However, Kyle said the marriage wasn’t postponed until a few days before their courthouse appointment.
“I think that also that loosely correlated with the first confirmed COVID-19 death in Kansas, which was pretty scary at the time,” Kyle said. “After all that shock, we decided, ‘Yeah, let’s not do this.’ This is because late March was the part of the year where things got real. Things went south really fast and got very scary and confusing. So, frankly, I don’t regret postponing the wedding because I think that trying to have it at its original time would have been the single most stressful situation of our entire lives. It would not be a happy memory, which is the exact opposite of what you want for your wedding.”
Canceling vendors helped Dené process the decision, she said. While heartbreaking, it gave her the opportunity to grieve.
“People I talked to were very sympathetic,” Dené said. “They understood where we were coming from and (that) we were making a hard call.”
Dené and Kyle’s relationship has been filled with happy memories ever since they met in the university band. One of their happiest is when they proposed to each other. Kyle said Dené proposed first.
“Yeah, technically, she actually proposed first, because I opened my ring and said ‘Ta-da!’ and she said, ‘Will you marry me?’ And I remember my response was not yes or no. My response was something like, ‘What? Wait you weren’t supposed to say it yet,’ but then I just said, ‘Will you marry me?’ And then we said yes.”
They planned their proposal for a nice September day and brought along their photographer friend Olivia Bergmeier to capture the moment. They discussed the proposal beforehand, but obviously not enough to know the small details. Dené knew she wanted to do it together.
“It was a decision we wanted to fully have together,” Dené said. “I knew that I myself — especially since you know in straight relationships it’s usually the guy who proposes and sometimes it’s a surprise to the woman — I knew I did not want that at all.”
Kyle agreed with not wanting a surprise proposal.
“It always bugs me when people do proposals in public because I feel like the pressure of people looking at you kind of affects how you answer,” Kyle said. “I didn’t want that. I wanted Dené to be completely 100 percent honest with me.”
Choosing rings for each other was also easy. Kyle said Dené knew exactly what she wanted and sent Kyle the information. Kyle simply wanted a gold band. Dené made it even more special, however.
“On the inside of the ring, it’s the lyrics from my favorite Beatles song (“Eight Days a Week”), and it was so cute that when I first saw it I cried a little bit, and then I just kind of held on to her for a few minutes,” Kyle said.
Kyle wears the words “I ain’t got nothing but love, babe,” around his finger every day.
At this time, the couple is unsure when they will get married. Their marriage license expires at the beginning of September, and neither wants to pay for another, so they are hopeful it happens before then.