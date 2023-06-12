Having missed the first Arts in the Park show of the summer because of Winfield’s sesquicentennial — half the music lovers in Kansas were in Lagonda for that — we were pleased to hear country singer and songwriter Johnny Woods on the City Park stage for the second series event on Friday.

Woods and his band presented a little more professional performance than had some of the acts we saw at the Norvell Band Shell last summer. And, yet, the native of Yukon, Oklahoma and his five piece dance band were, in more than a couple of ways, like other country bands we’ve seen the last 10 years.

