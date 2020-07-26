It all started with the construction in front of my house.
City crews were replacing a water line, so suddenly my busy street was closed off and quiet except for a bulldozer rumbling through the day. The traffic was gone… but so was my usual parking spot, which meant coming and going only in the back, through the alley.
That wasn’t so bad. But one day more crews began doing more work on the street perpendicular to the other, blocking one of the exits from the alley.
Then my family set out for a stroll one night, and when we got to the corner we found the intersection was flooded from the construction, kind of like a moat around the block. With our baby in a stroller, there was no way through. Now we couldn’t even take a walk!
That’s when I started to feel a little trapped.
I actually began to wonder: Are we in “The Truman Show”?
In the movie, Jim Carrey is the subject of a life-long, 24-hour-a-day reality show, but he doesn’t know it. The producers are constantly finding ways to keep him from finding out that everyone he knows is an actor and every place he knows is on a sound stage. When he goes to a travel agent’s office, for instance, there are posters of plane crashes to encourage a fear of flying.
I know it’s the height of narcissism to think that the whole world, even a manufactured world, revolves around me. And I know that’s probably not what’s happening.
But then again, given everything that’s going on, is it so far-fetched?
I started to picture the producers saying, “She goes shopping too much. Let’s create a virus, and we’ll have the ‘governor’ tell people to stay home.” And then, “If she has a newborn she won’t be able to take very many trips.” Or, “They go walking on this trail sometimes and it’s hard to shoot outdoor scenes. Let’s say some alligators are on the loose.”
The more I thought, the more questions I had. Why don’t I see my neighbors very much? Could my husband be an actor?
I’m sure I’m not the only one who has felt a little confined lately. (And I know from reading Facebook that I’m not the only one who has ever wondered about conspiracy theories.)
Even those of us who are working and dipping our toes back into the real world are probably a little bored, a little isolated, melancholy.
My goal, then, during the COVID era has been to try to keep busy and be happy where I am, with what I have. I think to some extent you can create your own little world — within your town, within your home — and explore it. There are surprises and complexity even in the familiar.
As the director in “The Truman Show” says, “We accept the reality of the world with which we’re presented.”
Sounds kind of zen, doesn’t it? I’m trying to be zen.
That said, as construction work hemmed us in last week, I couldn’t handle the growing feeling that there was no way off the island that was our block.
On Friday morning, when I backed out of my parking spot, I saw that a bus — a bus! — was parked in the alley, obstructing my only remaining exit. The driver was nowhere to be found.
I decided I’d accepted all I could about the reality I’d been presented.
So what did I do? I’ll be honest; I started shouting. “Hello? Hello?? Whose bus is this?” I just shouted until someone came and moved it.
My life would make for a pretty dull TV show, but in this case I definitely made a scene.