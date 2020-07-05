Compton, California, became infamous as the setting for a 2015 movie named “Straight Outta Compton,” describing the rappers, gang wars and violence of this community south of Los Angeles. Who would have guessed that this urban center also would be home to a group of Black, horseback riding cowboys?
New York Times reporter Walter Thompson-Hernandez has penned a heart-wrenching, eye-opening book, “The Compton Cowboys — The New Generation of Cowboys in America’s Urban Heartland,” about the struggles of these urban cowboys and their organization.
Many Black families came to California from the south in search of a better life. This book states that success would prove to be elusive for many of these families, and some turned to alcohol and drugs in frustration. But some also brought with them memories of horses and farms in the areas where they had grown up.
Richland Farms was a 10-acre community in the heart of Compton, zoned specifically for agricultural use. It became home to a horseback riding program founded by an African-American woman named Mayisha. She founded the Compton Cowboys, and a youth affiliate named the Compton Junior Posse in 1988, in an effort to provide at-risk young men and women with an alternative to gangs, drugs, and violence. She showed her young riders tough love and courted wealthy white donors to support her group.
As this book is written, Mayisha is retiring from leading the organization. The young men who had been teenagers in the posse under Mayisha are now grown up. They are being asked to step into leadership roles. This book chronicles their struggles amid an uncertain future. They are trying to sustain this enterprise in an impoverished neighborhood fraught with societal problems.
Randy lived out of his car trying to support the mother of his child. Kenneth struggled with alcoholism. Tre was a champion rodeo rider but couldn’t make the finals after being caught with marijuana. Keira is a single mom whose brother is shot and killed. Anthony was a drug dealer. An ex-con without training, he can’t find work.
But the bond created between these young people and their horses remained a powerful connection. The motto of the organization is: “Streets raised us. Horses saved us.”
Mayisha had realized that, in order to compete with the gangs, her equine organization needed to offer two things: Safety and a sense of belonging. The barns were a safe haven, and the Compton Cowboys organization created a shared identity for these young people.
Most of all, it was the horses. Various horses had been purchased at auctions for discarded animals or were donated from racetracks at the end of their racing life. Caring for them gave these young people a sense of purpose and a haven from the violence of the streets.
The book put it this way: “Like the throwaway horses that filled the ranch, each member of the Compton Cowboys had at one point in their lives been given up on at an early age. Black boys and girls like them were born into a world where the color of their skin served as a scathing reminder of difference and erasure. … The horses listened when nobody else would and showed up when nobody else did. The (riders) cared for them devotedly and in return the horses taught them how to love. Slowly, hardened glares turned into smiles. Layers upon layers of pain and setback began to dissolve. The horses brought joy with them, and it took up permanent residence in their hearts.”
The book is well written, although the author and his editors’ urban roots are evident. I was puzzled when the book referred to “barrels of hay,” and finally figured out that the author meant to say “bales.” That is a minor distraction from a compelling story.
While I might wish the book was more clearly organized, the accounts of these young people’s everyday lives and interactions are striking. These young Black men call each other names that would clearly be condemned as hate speech if a white man was using them. Marijuana use is rampant, and some readers would find other language in the book offensive also, but overall the book is quite moving.
Recently, the Compton Cowboys came to prominence as they participated in a peaceful Black Lives Matter rally in LA. The book is a timely and powerful story of an unusual combination of horses and Black riders in urban America.
Ron Wilson is a rancher and writer near Manhattan.