Agape Family Church
Join us for the holidays Sundays, 11 a.m. at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
Ashland Community Church
Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Service is at 11 a.m. Worshippers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 a.m. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
College Heights Baptist Church
The church is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the Dec. 30 Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. We offer nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor he will preaching from Ex 13:17-14:31. The title of the sermon is Freedom! Any questions call 537-7744.
First Baptist
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, January 3, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “Growing as a Disciple” from I Peter 2:1-10. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Dr. Bill McConnell’s message at our 10:30 a.m. communion worship, online and in person, is “Jesus: Heaven and Earth Meet” based on Luke 3:15-22. We hope you can join us at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway. Full information at fccmanhattan.org.
First Congregational UCC
Worship and communion in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
There are in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “Jesus the Kingdom Teacher” Matthew 5. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m.
Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will have the message “Why Am I Not Happy” Psalm 1. A communion will be served and a compassion moment presented. The service will be broadcast on Facebook.
No Wednesday Bible study until January 12th. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory for all. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details.
First United Methodist Church
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online.
We will have one service this week at 10:30 a.m. You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan.
You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week, Pastor Melanie Nord will preach on “God of Covenant” as we remember and renew our baptism. Communion will be offered this week.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Our Summer Pastoral Intern Jeremy Fritz will be preaching Deuteronomy 6:4-9 “Hear O Israel” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6:00 pm on Sundays.
Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
Peace Lutheran
Worship this Sunday includes services of Christmas carols, scripture and holy communion at 9 and 11 a.m.
Christian Education classes resume Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. There will be an Epiphany Chili Potluck Jan. 5 at 6 p.m.
Unitarian
Universalist
Fellowship
The Fellowship is now open for in-person attendance during Sunday morning services. Masks are required inside the building for everyone older than age 4, regardless of vaccination status. We continue to provide on-line Zoom services, as well.
You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. Find links at http://uufm.net/zoom/>uufm.net/zoom.
On Sunday, January 2, Pastor Isabel Call bids Farewell 2021. Services begin at 10:45 am, at the Fellowship building and on Zoom. Learn more at uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Richard Pavlisko’s message this week will be “The New Year” based on Ephesians 5:15-20.Adult fellowship and class at 10. Worship at 11.