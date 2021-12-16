Agape Family Church
Join us Sundays, 11 A.M. at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
Seven Dolors Catholic Church
The Hispanic Community of Seven Dolors would like to warmly invite everyone to Las Mañanitas this year which will take place on the evening of 11 December 2021, (a Saturday) at 11:45 p.m., at the Church.
There will be dances performed by Matachines (South American Native Dancers) in Honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe. We will also be singing and offering beautiful flowers during this time of remembrance. After the celebration, there will be hot chocolate and Pan Dulce (Sweet Bread)
On Sunday, 12 December, after our Normal 12:30 Mass, we will celebrate with a Feast in the Elementary Gymnasium. The Matachines will perform again, and there will also be a special presentation of the Apparitions of our Lady of Guadalupe on Tepeyac Hill. This is a VERY special celebration!
Christ Lutheran
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 am. Advent Bible Study will be Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. Christmas Worship Service will be December 25 at 10 am. There will NOT be a Worship Service on Dec. 26. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
College Heights Baptist Church
The church is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the Dec. 19th Worship Service. The Sunday School hour begins at 9:15 am. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor. He will be preaching from Luke 2: 22-35, and the title of the sermon is The Christmas Substitution. Any questions call 537-7744.
First Baptist
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, December 17, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Dr. Bill McConnell will give the 4th Sunday of Advent message, "God On Our Level" based on Luke 2:41-52 at our 10:30 a.m. communion worship, both in person and online. Our Christmas Eve worship will be a 7 p.m. Candlelight Communion service, with all the carols we love. Please join us Sunday or on the beautiful Christmas Eve night. We are are 3001 Grand Mere Parkway. Full information at fccmanhattan.org.
First
Congregational
UCC
Worship with Lessons and Carols on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Zoom option is available. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE METHODIST
There are in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is "Receive the Messiah" Matthew 1:18-25. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will have the message "Well What Do you Know" from 1 John. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Caroling at 5 p.m. meet at the church. No Wednesday Bible study until January 12th. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory for all. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details.
First United Methodist
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11:00 a.m. You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week, Pastor Barry will share some of his favorite Christmas stories that he has collected over the last 25 years. Each story will warm your heart and remind you of the true meaning of the season. Join us on Christmas Eve four our candle lighting services at 5:00 p.m. for a Contemporary service or at 7 p.m. or 11 p.m. for Traditional Services. Communion will be offered at the 11:00 p.m. service.
Manhattan Mennonite
"Dare to Imagine God's Faith" will be our Advent worship message Sunday, December 13 at Manhattan Mennonite Church. We meet at 10th and Fremont in Manhattan, and will offer Faith Formation for all ages at 9:30 am and Worship at 10:45 am. Pastor Melissa Atchison will bring the message. Our service will be streamed through Zoom, and an email link may be requested at office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org.
MANHATTAN PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Luke 2 "Unto Us" Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
Peace Lutheran
Join us next Friday for Christmas Eve worship at 5 or 7 p.m. Holy communion will be a part of worship. On Christmas day come to St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball and pick up a hot holiday meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services Saturday - 6:00 PM and Sunday - 8:30 AM; Praise & Worship Service - Sunday 11:00 AM; Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class begins at 9:45; Mid-week Advent Service-Wednesdays @ 7:30 PM. Christmas Eve Services - Happy Birthday Jesus @ 4:00 PM and Worship Service @ 7:30 PM. Christmas Day Service @ 10:00 AM. Only one service on December 26th @ 10:00 AM. Additional information at <http://stlukesmanhattan.org/>stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
St. Mary Magdalene
This evening, Fr. Nikolai will be with us to serve the Advent Paraklesis service a 6 p.m. He will be available to hear confessions both before and after the service. A pot-luck supper with fish, oil and wine permitted will follow the service. This weekend, in addition to our regular Saturday 5 p.m. Readers' Great Vespers and Sunday 10 a.m. Typica services, Fr. Nikolai will serve the Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. Saturday, commemorating the Holy Martyr Sebastian and those with him.
St. Paul's
The service of Holy Eucharist will be presided & preached by the Rev. Margaret McGhee. Deb Lamb will be the lector.
Jennifer Jones & Becky Katzenmeier will be the ushers.
Sunday 5:30 p.m., Carols on the Corner: an outdoor carol sing-along with hot cider and other treats.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are invited to join us for a Christmas Cantata on Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. We will also have a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Dec. 24 at 7:00 pm. Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6:00 pm on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
Trinity Presbyterian
We welcome you to our worship service at 10 a.m.on this Fourth Sunday of Advent. Pastor James Hawley's sermon is "Trusting the Angel" taken from the scripture of Matthew 1:18-25. Accompanist is Amanda Arrington. Following worship this Sunday we invite the congregation fellowship time. Christmas Eve service, December 24, 5:30 p.m. We are located at 1110 College Ave. 785-539-3921. Email: trinity1110@sbcglobal.net. Website: trinitypcmanhattan.com.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Manhattan
The Fellowship is now open for in-person attendance during Sunday morning services. Masks are required inside the building for everyone older than age 4, regardless of vaccination status. We continue to provide on-line Zoom services, as well. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, December 19, join us for an inter-generational service, exploring The Gift of Story. Services begin at 10:45 am, at the Fellowship building and on Zoom. Learn more at uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape's message this week will be "Christmas Hope" based on Luke 2:11-14. Adult fellowship and class at 10. Worship at 11.
WESTVIEW COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship with us Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.
Christmas Eve Services December 24 at 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.