Outdoor Bank on Tuesday announced Brandy Henry, 20, and Landen Reno, 20, were the winners of a treasure hunt, according to the bank’s Facebook.
Henry and Reno found the prize on Eagle Pass trail. The couple sent pictures to the bank for the post, which included a black toolbox containing a certificant for the $5,000 prize.
The search for the prize caused increased traffic on local hiking trails this weekend.
The bank gave weekly clues on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter feeds. The clues consisted of riddles such as, “On historical ground, a secret space, trails of the past, leaving their trace. Search for signs that time bestows, the treasure hides where history grows.”
Organizers also posted parameters saying the treasure was not buried or in a cemetery.
Hundreds of people commented on the bank’s Facebook posts, sharing photos of their hikes and expressing that despite not finding the money, they enjoyed being outside.
Outdoor Bank’s Saturday post offered good luck with the second riddle.
“Like a thunderbolt in shrouded glen; A tenacious protector of times have been,” the bank wrote. “Two guardians keep watch, silent and strong. It lays in wait, where known by dawn.”
The organization said on Monday it would publish a third riddle if the treasure hadn’t been found by Friday. Not long after that, the bank posted, “It’s official. It’s no longer out there,” with pictures of the winners. The bank matched the $5,000 prize with a $5,000 donation to the Flint Hills Breadbasket.