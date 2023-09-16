Bridge Club
Linda Schottler and Mory Mort won the club International Game at the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club on Sept. 11. Larry Lord and Stella Walker were second, Debbie Fair and Mike Grant were third, and Gary Stemple and Dan Otto were fourth.
The club meets each Monday at 1:00 at the Seniors’ Center and invites all bridge players. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Domestic Science Club
The Domestic Science Club of Manhattan met at Kansas State University’s Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art, on Sept. 7. President Nancy Knopp called the meeting to order.
Traditional white cake with purple violet frosting decorations, nuts, water and iced tea were served to celebrate DSC’s September birthday month. It was established in 1876.
Nancy Knopp shared about our member Ruth Ann Wefald who was instrumental in establishing the Museum.
Kathy Hund introduced Dr. Elizabeth Seaton, Curator of the Museum for 20 years. She holds degrees from Harvard and Northwestern Universities. Her experience includes work at Art Institute of Chicago and Northwestern University.
It also includes printmaking, U.S. Government patronage and American Art between the Wars. She has authored or co-authored five books and catalogs.
Dr. Seaton led a team of regional scholars and museum curators researching the history of art collecting by Kansas K-12 schools.
Members enjoyed her showing and narrating the current exhibition “To the Stars Through Art: A History of Art Collecting in Kansas Public Schools, 1900-1950”. Most of these works are on loan from Kansas towns for this display. Members enjoyed the delightful afternoon with Dr. Seaton.
Lone Wranglers Square Dance Club
A square dance with participation opportunities for new dancers at the Kansas State Fair, on Sept. 11 was very successful. Eight square dance callers helped with the event.
The Lone Wranglers Square Dance Club will have a square dance at 7:00 p.m. on Sept. 19 at the senior center, 301 N. 4th St. with Lynn Nelson calling.
On Sept. 21, square and line dance lessons will begin at 7:00p.m. at the American Legion, 114 McCall Road, for all who wish to attend.
Experienced square dancers will be present to help fill the squares. The lessons will continue each Thursday evening until the middle of December.
Manhattan
Lions Club
The Manhattan Lions Club met Sept. 5 in the Blue Hills Room. Big Lion Diana Chapel called the meeting to order at 6:15 pm with 19 members and 1 guest present.
The program for the evening was given by Dr. Dave Wichman talking about Katie’s Way, how Katie’s Way got started and has expanded with the focus on working with young people with depression.
During the meeting they discussed events, including the October Pancake Feed, Highway Clean-up and the “Lifesavers” Blood Drive on Sept. 18 and 19.
The Vision Screening Report was given by Lion Mickey Keithley. The next meeting will be Oct. 3rd.
Manhattan
Rotary Club
President Mitzi Richards opened the meeting recognizing greeters Susan Adams and Katie Allen. Susan introduced guests, Patricia Enriquez from Ecuador and Michael Heylin.
Bob Ward provided the Rotary Foundation Moment and presented Steven Graham with a Paul Harris Major Donor pin honoring Steven’s personal investment in Rotary and 39 years of service. The Club’s Rotary Foundation contribution goal for 2023-2024 is $15,100 and the Polio Plus goal is $5,000.
On Sept. 18 and 19, Rotary members will join with local civic organizations to donate blood at the Manhattan Lifesavers: MHK Service Organization Blood Drive. This month’s cup money goes to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library (administered through Konza United Way) encouraging reading among youth.
Past District Governor Vern Henricks introduced Jenalea Randall, District 5710 Governor who serves 41 clubs and over 1,900 members.
Jenalea shared her inspiring story along with three hopes for 2023-2024, which are helping club members and leaders feel supported, aiding mental health initiatives, and empowering girls. Her hopes coincide with this year’s Rotary theme, “Create hope in the world”.
She established a task force to examine ways to support mental health initiatives in our communities. Kansas ranks 47th in the country with access to mental health. Another hope is to continue to empower girls by supporting projects that protect and create equity for girls. Her question to club members is, “What does hope look like in your club and community”?
That evening forty Rotarians and guests gathered for Rotary on Tap at Liquid Art Winery. Rachel Klataske and her committee organized the event to include the District Governor and
Konza Rotarians in the beautiful surroundings of the Flint Hills.
In her honor, We Give Thanks, a children’s book will be given to the Frank Bergman School Library. Meetings
are at noon on Thursdays at the Manhattan Country Club.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Sept. 12, at the Blue Hills Room. There were seven members present. Club President Tepe led the announcements.
The Red Cross and local civic clubs are joining together in order to try to get more blood donors on the Sept. 18 and Sept. 19 blood drives at Pottorf Hall.
Each civic club member will recruit family, friends and neighbors to give blood so that every donation slot is filled for those two days. The times for those two days are 12 noon to 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 18 and 7:30am. — 1:00pm on Sept. 19.
Club members are asked reserve the evening of Oct. 3, for our Solar Kiwanis Installation and Recognition Banquet.
It will be held at the Blue Sage Barn at Prairiewood and for the first time ever it will be a joint Installation and Recognition Banquet with the evening Kiwanis Club. The per person cost is $20. We will celebrate the passing of another year and take a look forward to 2023-2024.
Solar Kiwanis dues notices for 2023-2024 have been sent. The due date is Sept. 18 so we can get payment and roster to Kiwanis International. The dues are still $110.00.
Our Sept. 2023 Solar Kiwanis Board of Directors meeting is Wednesday, September 20, at noon at the Bluestem Bistro. All Solarians are welcome to attend. Ron Jackson announced that the fall highway cleanup will be some weekend in October.
Solarian Charlie Sargent introduced our speaker, Kendra Kuhlman, Executive Director of the Manhattan Arts Center (MAC).
Kuhlman is the only full-time employee of the MAC, but they have lots of volunteers to help with theater production--making costumes, building sets, painting, running lights (they train you), or — of course — acting. They also have volunteer opportunities for being an usher, doing box office sales, or being a house manager.
The MAC has music classes for all ages. And art classes for painting, working with clay, jewelry making and metal smithing. For as little as $25 donors can become a member of the Friends of MAC and enjoy many benefits.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room next to RC McGraw’s in the Blue Hills Shopping Center.
Our next meeting will be Tuesday, September 19 and Solarian Mary Scharfe will introduce Ben Sigle and Trey Vernon from the Manhattan Running Company.
Solar Kiwanis meets every Tuesday at noon at the Blue Hills Room in the Blue Hills Shopping Center. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu, or, 785-539-4945) if you have any questions.