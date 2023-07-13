Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on July 11 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 14 members present and one guest (Brent Jones). Club President Tepe led the meeting. Charlie Sargent led the song, Warren Prawl led the pledge and Vera Williams gave the invocation.
Announcements were made by President Tepe. Solarian Pam Fajen who is also the current President of the Kansas Kiwanis Foundation announced that there is a now club in our Division, Concordia, and that they are having Charter Party and the installation of officers on July 15, at the Holiday Inn Express in Concordia and all Kiwanians are welcome to attend. Solar Kiwanians Pam Fajen, Vera Williams, Charlie Sargent and Doug Ackley will attend. Fajen also had $25 raffle tickets for sale as a fund raiser for the Kansas Kiwanis Foundation.
We have a new Solarian! Treavor Heeney has submitted an application and the Solar Kiwanis Board of Directors unanimously accepted Treavor as a Solar Kiwanian. We have tentatively planned an Orienduction for Treavor at our Aug. 8 weekly meeting.
Our club and the Wamego/Pott County Kiwanis Club are co-sponsoring a service organization for adults with disabilities called a Kiwanis AKtion Club. The club members will be from ResCare Community Living here in Manhattan.
Charlie Sargent has volunteered to be our club’s advisor to the ResCare AKtion Club. Our club’s annual July 4 pancake breakfast was a big success! This is our club’s biggest fundraiser, and we had a total of 21 Solarians and 17 non-Solarians help with the setup of Pottorf Hall, the cooking and serving of the food and the clean up afterward. Once again, Charlie Sargent did an excellent job with getting sponsors for the table placemats.
Tepe introduced our speaker, Dr. Bob Smith, Director of the Fort Riley Museums. The US Cavalry Museum is open, and the 1st Infantry Division Museum is currently being renovated and will be open in the near future.
The total cost to renovate both museums will be about $20 million. Smith highlighted the fact that there are dioramas depicting the Nuremberg War Crimes Tribunal, the Battle of the Bulge, Omaha Beach and Vietnam Fire Base Rita.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room next to RC McGraw’s in the Blue Hills Shopping Center. Our next meeting will be July 18 and Solarian Karen Medlin will introduce a staff member from Manhattan’s “Be Able.”
Kennel Club
The monthly meeting of Manhattan Kansas Kennel Club was held on July eleventh.
Two new members were voted into the club.
The club will hold Canine Good Citizenship testing on July 27 at 6:00 pm. This test evaluates a dog’s ability to behave mannerly in several different situations. Please go to the club website (mkkc.org) to register for the test.
Summer classes are going well. Fall classes will start in September and will include super puppy, obedience, rally and agility classes. Go to the club website to sign up.
The club voted to purchase additional agility equipment to enhance training.
The club continues to plan for the Capital City Circuit Dog Show which we co-host with the Topeka Kennel Club. The show will be held on August 25-27 at Stormont Vail Event Center in Topeka. The club is planning a potluck picnic for our September meeting.
Manhattan
Duplicate Bridge
Larry Lord and Mike Grant won the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club North American Pairs game July 10. Linda Schottler and Katha Hurt were second, Dianne Childs and Judy Hildreth were third, and Nancy Ryan and Carol Reinsch were fourth. The club meets at the Seniors’ Center each Monday at 1 p.m. and invites all bridge players. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Mitzi Richards opened the July 6 meeting by welcoming guests Senator Usha Reddi, Jerome Mirtasky, with Carlson-Irvin Parkview Funeral Home, and Ugochukwu Keogu from KSU. Mitzi again recognized Robbin Cole, Rotarian of the Year, and outgoing President, Steven Graham for their good work.
Joe Knopp celebrated his 44th year as a Rotarian. Members stated the Rotary Four Way Test: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned? Rotary fact: RI President Gordon McInally shared his theme for this Rotary year — “Create Hope in the World”. In a recent speech, he said, “Rotary helps create the conditions for peace, opportunity, and a future worth living.
By continuing what we do best, by remaining open and willing to change, and by keeping our focus on building peace in the world and within ourselves, Rotary helps create a more peaceful world — a more hopeful world”. Volunteers are needed for Just Tri It, a youth-only triathlon held in City Park on August 12. This month’s cup money goes to Shepherd’s Crossing.
Dale Bradley introduced Dr. Eric Higgins’ Economic Outlook program. Dale reminded us that Eric is not only a member of our club, but a renowned educator in the areas of investments and corporate finance.
Eric’s annual review of the national and local economic drivers provided clarity and insight into the opportunities and challenges presented in today’s economy at the national and local levels. He fielded questions ranging from banking regulations to the importance of new business development in our local economy.
Bonfire 4-H
To prepare for the upcoming Riley County Fair, the Bonfire 4-H Club has been hard at work designing and creating a banner and a window decoration.
Both tie into this years theme, The Last Blast of Summer.
The banner will be displayed at Pottorf Hall on the weekend of July 28-31 at the Riley County Fair.
The window is located on Ponytz Avenue at the Sorell-Iversen Chiropractic Clinic. Make sure to check out both before the fair ends!