Beta Sigma Phi
Preceptor Beta Zeta Chapter members met June 16 at the home of Lela Gillispie. Hostess Lela served a delicious brunch of fruit with yogurt and coffee cake.
President Mary Lou Glende called the meeting to order with the Opening Ritual.
Official communication from International: Betty Frank reported she received the pins for next month’s rituals.
Gloria Holcombe sent yellow roses and a card to former member Betty Holder on the death of her husband, Tom.
Betty Frank offered to host a “rush” event at her home this fall and invite former Beta Sigma Phi members.
Suggested socials for June were Arts in the Park, Third Thursdays Downtown Manhattan, or Manhattan Municipal Band.
New officers were installed. Their term of office will begin at the August meeting.
The meeting was closed with the Closing Ritual and Mizpah.
Friends at your Fingertips gift exchange: Ladies exchanged fingernail glitz to sparkle our fingertips.
Lela reported on the history of Juneteenth and present-day celebrations.
Town & Country Garden Club
The club met May 23 at the home of Tim Lindemuth.
Rick Anderson, Green Valley Honey, gave the program on bee culture and the uses of honey and bee pollen.
The meeting was called to order at 5:15 p.m. by President Val Converse. Tim Lindemuth was thanked for hosting. Refreshments were provided by Karen Penner, Rebecca Stark, Karen Dunn, and Laura Hall.
Barbara Pearson noted upcoming June 7 garden party. The conservatory has been removed. The 150th anniversary of the Gardens is 2025 with a kick off in January. There will be an event each month of the year.
Marcia indicated that the proposed patio garden plan at the library is not interesting to children. Horticultural Services will be asked for input.
Riley County Historical Museum: pots have been located and are filled with annuals. Museum staff are in charge of watering. The museum is planning a heritage garden and are looking for volunteers.
Sunset Zoo: Sprinklers are now in the pots as well. Sign up for two weeks during the summer to keep ahead of the care needs. Plants can be purchased and added as needed.
The bus trip to KC was excellent. Kudos to Tim for keeping everything and everyone on schedule.
Val will contact Connie Larson to see if we can visit her garden near Oldsberg. Other suggestions are welcome. Irene Johnson has wonderful day lilies; her garden would be another excellent tour.
Cindi Morris was celebrated at the KSU Gardens for her years of volunteering. She will send an email with her contact information to all the members. Farewell and best wishes to her.
Next meeting is the salad supper September 27. Hosted by Marie Steichen at her home; Barbara Gatewood and Deb Lippoldt are in charge of refreshments.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the June 22 meeting welcoming guests Martha Seaton and Meenu Mohankumor, former KSU Rotaractor. Rotary facts: The incoming president of Rotary International, Gordon R. McInally urged Rotarians to Create Hope in the World. He said, “to create hope, we must continue doing our important work, and do it better than ever before”. Outgoing RI President Jennifer Jones connected the themes for both presidents. “Hope and imagine; are words for tomorrow — words that propel us forward. They build upon each other and offer a path forward. A path of continuity.”
The joint Rotary Golf tournament occurred on June 19th with 47 golfers participating.
First place team was Rich Sell, Chris Bryant, and Rick Hernandez. Katharine Hensler had the women’s longest putt. Thanks to all for raising money for the Rotary Foundation. Twenty-one agencies and nonprofits collected items from the Community Cares Chest. Total value of products received and distributed this year is over $2 million.
Both Rotary Clubs are participating in moving the Welcome to Manhattan sign west of town to a new location. Bob Ward presented Paul Harris Fellow awards to Dick Seaton and Tracey DeBruyn. New member Katie Allen was introduced by Linda Morse.
Bill Wilson introduced Jason Walker, Public Affairs Specialist/Outreach Coordinator, National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF). Jason provided photos and an overview of the role of buildings on the NBAF campus.
Almost all of the support staff (administration; HR; Safety and Health; Maintenance) have been hired and now recruiting scientists. Once hired, the scientists receive extensive training, design their labs, order approved equipment, and develop Standard Operating Principles (SOPs). In honor of Jason’s presentation, the Club will donate, “Something’s Wrong!: A Bear, A Hare, and Some Underwear” to Theodore Roosevelt Elementary.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on June 27 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 11 members present. Club President Elect Karl Dean led the meeting. Warren Prawl led the song, Doug Ackley led the pledge and Ron Williams gave the invocation.
We had one club member with a birthday before our next meeting: DeeAnn Herde (June 26).
We had two club members with a wedding anniversary before our next meeting: Greg Doering and Amy (June 29) and Phil Anderson and Dawn (July 1).
Announcements were made by President Elect Dean. We have a new Solarian! Treavor Heeney has submitted an application and the Solar Kiwanis Board of Directors unanimously accepted Treavor as a Solar Kiwanian. We have tentatively planned an Orienduction for Treavor at our Aug. 8 meeting. Our club and the Wamego/Pott. County Kiwanis club are co-sponsoring a service organization for adults with disabilities called a Kiwanis AKtion Club. The club members will be from ResCare Community Living here in Manhattan. Charlie Sargent has volunteered to be our club’s advisor to the ResCare AKtion Club. We don’t know exactly what our advisor duties will be so Charlie may call on a club member to accompany him to an AKtion Club meeting or help with other duties.
Our club’s annual July 4 pancake breakfast is fast approaching. The Fundraising Committee is busy planning for the big event. This is our club’s biggest fundraiser, and we need all hands on deck in order to be successful. President Tepe sent an email to all Solarians with instructions on how to sign-up for shifts to work. The setup of Pottorf Hall will be on July 3, and/or the pancake breakfast and clean-up on July 4.
President Elect Dean called on Solarian Doug Ackley who introduced our speaker, Sarah Newkirk, co-director of the Royal Family Kids’ Camp. The RFKC started in 1985 in California and is for foster children aged 6 to 11 years old. RFKC has been active in Riley County since 2000 and Sarah was a volunteer for 18 years before becoming co-director. The RFKC has capacity for 35 campers but only 20 attended this summer (June 12-16). As long as they don’t exceed the age limit, campers can return each year even if they are adopted or return to their parents.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room next to RC McGraw’s in the Blue Hills Shopping Center. Our next meeting will be our club’s annual Pancake Breakfast at CICO Park’s Pottorf Hall on July 4.
Flint Hills
Woodturners Club
On June 3, seventeen members, one guest and one spouse attended the Flint Hills Woodturners Club meeting at 1921 Barnes Road in Manhattan.
Member Robert Kloppenborg presented information on turning burial urns and rolling pins. He reviewed the required size for an urn and demonstrated determining the volume using rice. He also reviewed some of the technical points in turning. No finish should be put on the surfaces of the lid to be glued. The rolling pens are made from 2 x 2 inch stock. He usually leaves a cylinder in the middle, and tapers 6-8 inches of each end. He demonstrated a jig (adjustable sled) used for making a Celtic knot in the blank prior to turning.
Show and Tell participants included: Dennis Biggs had two bowls, one made of spalted Hackberry, the other from a walnut crotch. Victor Schwartz presented two segmented bowls, one with a flame decoration around the top. Victor uses all carbide for his turning. Bill Shea showed his first bowl and described some of the bumps in the process.
The next Club meeting will be July 1 at 9 a.m. Contact Club president David Delker (fhwpresident@gmail.com) for more information.
Riley County
Genealogical
Society
Please join us on July 23 at the Manhattan Public Library Auditorium, 629 Poyntz Ave., for a program on “Yuma Historic District.”
Melanie Highsmith is the Curator of Education and Design at Riley County Historical Museum. She will present a program on the Yuma Historic District.
With over 40 properties currently listed on the National, State, and Local Register of Historic Places, Manhattan’s architectural beauty provides a tangible link to the past. In early 2023, the Yuma Street District became the newest addition to the National Register of Historic Places. This presentation will delve into the history of six contributing structures and properties within the newly formed district: Pilgrim Baptist Church, Douglass Community Center, Douglass Park, Douglass Center Annex, Kaw Blue Masonic Lodge #107, and Mount Zion Church of God.
This program is free and open to the public.
Manhattan
Duplicate Bridge
Elizabeth Jankord and Amit Chakrabarti won the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club game June 5. Judy Hildreth and Janette Johnson were second, Linda Schottler and Debbie Fair were third,and Dianne Childs and Katha Hurt were fourth. Tom Shields and Mike Grant were fifth in flight A and first in flights B and C. Graham Rose and Larry Lord were second in B and C, and Kathleen Oldfather and Katie Philp were third in C. The club meets each Monday at the Seniors’ center and invites all bridge players. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
On June 19, the club will hold The Longest Day for the Alzheimer’s Association. A shorter game will be held with novices and coaches at 9, lunch will be provided at 12:00, and the regular duplicate game will be held at 1.
Cost is $20 per person for any or all events. Reservations may be made with Kathleen Oldfather at 785-477-0898 or kjoldfather@gmail.com or with Katie Philp at 785-313-7836 or mkphilp@cox.net. All proceeds will go to support the Alzheimer’s Association.