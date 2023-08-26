Lone Wranglers Club News
The Lone Wranglers Square Dance Club danced on Aug. 15, with Mike Turner from Wichita calling the square dancing and cueing the line dances.
On Aug. 31, at 7:00 p.m., at the American Legion, the lone wranglers will have introductory square dancing and line dancing for new dancers. Mike Salerno, from Topeka will be the caller. Square dance lessons for new dancers will start on Sept. 14 at 7:00 p.m. at the American Legion. All are welcome.
Manhattan
Rotary Club
President Mitzi Richards opened the Aug. 17 meeting by welcoming guests Tyler Mason from Junction City, Suzanne Gorp from the Netherlands and Christine Benne, from the Konza Rotary Club.
Almost 200 youth ages 5-14 participated in the swim, run and bike, youth event on Aug. 12. The cup money for August is for Thrive.
Daryn Soldan, introduced Manhattan Christian College (MCC) soccer coach, Joe Lopez, and senior team member, Jonny Moon. Both spoke about the success of the team on and off the field.
Solar Kiwanis Club
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Tuesday in the Blue Hills Room. There were 13 members present and no guests. Club President Tepe led the meeting. Karl Dean led the song, Suzanne Ryan-Numrich led the pledge and Ron Jackson gave the invocation.
Ron Williams is recuperating at home after having minor surgery and spending a few days in Meadowlark Hills’ Bramlage House. Carissa Tepe, President Tee’s daughter, has presented our club with suggestions for increasing our club’s visibility through social media. We are looking for a Solarian or two to work with Carissa to set up the Facebook and Instagram accounts and possibly help maintain them going forward. If you are interested, please let President Chad know. The Red Cross and local civic clubs are joining together in order to try to get more blood donors on the Sept. 18 and 19 at Pottorf Hall.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room next to RC McGraw’s in the Blue Hills Shopping Center. Our next meeting will be on Tuesday.
The Welcome Club of Manhattan
The Welcome Club of Manhattan met Aug. 17 in the Blue Hills Room for the monthly luncheon and meeting with president Sharon Stemple presiding. Liz Nelson, Director of the Manhattan Senior Service Center, shared information on the center’s programs and activities.
The September luncheon will be held at the Blue Hills Room Sept. 21.
The Welcome Club is open to all new and current members of the Manhattan community. For more information call Sharon Zierlein, membership chair, 785-282-0594, or Sharon Stemple, president, 480-220-1340, for club activities or reservations.
Manhattan
Duplicate
Bridge Club
Katha Hurt and Carol Reinsch were first North/South and Elizabeth Jankord and Dianne Childs were first East/West on Monday. Second North/South were Robin Spencer and Tom Shields, East/West second were Linda Schottler and Judy Hildreth. Cybil Perkins and Pam Barta were third North/South and first in flight B. Dan Otto and Sherry Downey were third East/West and first in flight B.
The club meets every Monday at the Seniors’ Center and invites all bridge players. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan
Kennel Club
The monthly meeting of Manhattan Kennel Club was held on Aug. 15. The club discussed plans for the Capital City Circuit Dog Show which will be held on Friday through Saturday at Stormont Vail Event Center in Topeka. The club also discussed plans for future leadership positions.
The club’s constitution and by-laws are now posted on our website for those interested in becoming a member.
The club has been saddened by the passing of our recording secretary in July. Anna was an integral part of our club for many years and contributed much to our training and education services. She also had a lasting impact on innumerable students in her work as a teacher. She will be missed by many and we extend our sincere condolences to her family and friends. The club will donate to her memorial to honor her.
The club is planning a potluck picnic for our September meeting.