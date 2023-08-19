The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Aug. 15 in the Blue Hills Room. There were 15 members present and two guests. Club President Tepe led the meeting. Carissa Tepe led the song; Phil Anderson led the pledge, and Ron Jackson gave the invocation.
Announcements were made by President Tepe. Interclub Chairperson V. Williams is looking for solarians who want to visit the Salina or Marysville Kiwanis Clubs in order to complete a “round robin” (visit all eight other Kiwanis clubs in our Division). In order to be eligible for a “round robin” our club must have four club members go to each out-of-town club meeting.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room next to RC McGraw’s in the Blue Hills Shopping Center. Our next meeting will be on Tuesday. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
Elizabeth Jankord and Sharon Kriss were first North/South and Tom Shields and Jerry Sloan were first East/West at the North American Pairs game at the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club on Monday. Second were Mike Grant, Stella Walker, Dianne Childs and Judy Hildreth. Linda Schottler and Katha Hurt were third East/West, while Roger Allerheilegen and Larry Cora were third in flight A and second in flight C. Dan Otto and Sherry Downey were fourth North/South. Scott and Lynn Patterson were fourth East/West. Graham Rose were first in flight C, and Janette Johnson and Connie Noble were second East/West.
The bridge club meets each Monday at 1 p.m. at the Seniors’ Center and invites all bridge players.
The Manhattan Lions Club
The Manhattan Lions Club met Aug. 1 in the Blue Hills room with 23 members and one guest present. Big Lion Diana Chapel called the meeting to order. Lion Carol Hockersmith led everyone in singing “God Bless America” followed by the Pledge of Allegiance before singing “Lions Roar.” Summer birthdays recognized were Lions Dave Schafer and Chris Wilson. Anniversaries were Lion K. Taylor and husband DeWayne, Lion Chris Wilson and husband Ron, Lions Joe and Carol Ott and Lions Carol and Alan Van Namen. After singing “Smile True Lions,” the meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be Sept. 5 in the Blue Hills Room.
On Saturday the Manhattan Lions will celebrate their 85th anniversary.
Flint Hills Woodturners Club
On Aug. 5, 23 members and one guest attended the Flint Hills Woodturners Club meeting. Member Tom Shields demonstrated turning a snowflake ornament. Information included calculating angles, making a table saw sled to cut the six pieces, use of tape and glue to make the hexagonal blank and how best to chuck that unusual shape.
The next Club meeting will be Sept. 2 at 9 a.m. for a demonstration of a self-winding spinning top by member Bob Holcombe. Contact Club president David Delker (fhwpresident@gmail.com) for more information.