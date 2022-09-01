Agape Family Church
Join us Sundays at 11 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn and on Zoom. Also, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
Ashland
Community Church
Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Service is at 11 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH — LCMS
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 am. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
First Baptist Church
Both in-house worship this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “Keeping your eyes on Jesus” from Matthew 14:14-33.
Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Rev. Laurie Lewis will give the message “Go Down to the Potter’s House” based on Jeremiah 18:1-11 at our 10:30 a.m. communion worship, in person and online (fccmanhattan.org). Church School classes are at 9:30 a.m. The Dave Ramsey Financial Peace Class meets Tuesday, 6 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Coffee Fellowship is Thursday, 3 p.m. at Radina’s on the Hill. Cub Scouts meet in Fellowship Hall at 6:30 p.m. and Faith Sisters group meets in a home setting at 7 p.m. with Linda Uthoff as hostess. We are located at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
First
Congregational
UCC
Worship and communion in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Guest sermon by Nate McClendon. Zoom option is available. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. Children’s Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “God Plans Deliverance” Exodus 2:1-17. Youth have a craft project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will continue his message series: Escaping The Cage Of.... The message “Pride” Jeremiah 9. A Communion will be served and a compassion report presented. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Wednesday Bible study resumes on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. The study is “Knowing God.” Contact Kathy Smith for study book and code. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave.
First Lutheran Church
First Lutheran Church is located at 930 Poyntz Ave. Weekly worship services are Sunday mornings at 8:15 and 10 a.m. with Holy Communion at both services, the 10 a.m. service is live streamed. Sunday School resumes at 9 a.m. on Sept. 11. Pastor Stephen’s sermon for this Sunday “Philemon” is from Gospel reading Luke 14:25-33. Free community meals served Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays at 6 p.m. Food pantry available for community members who need food assistance. Visit wwww.flcmhk.org for info on ministries and livestream link.
First United Methodist Church
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m. You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. Pastor Melanie Nord will continue with the sermon series called “Making Sense of the Bible” with his sermon entitled “A Humble Impact.”
Manhattan
Mennonite Church
Everyone is welcome to join us at Manhattan Mennonite Church on Sunday. Located at 1000 Fremont St., activities include informal time of fellowship starting at 9:30 a.m., Worship at 10:45 a.m., and special activities for children and youth. Worship will feature a message from Pastor Melissa story and is available in-person and on Zoom. Email the office at office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call the church at 785-539-4079 to request a Zoom link.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and Online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Nehemiah 6:15-7:5 “A Finished Project” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
St. Luke’s
Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6 p.m. and Sunday — 8:30 AM; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11 a.m.; Rev. David Grouner has the message; Adult Bible Class begins at 9:45 on Sundays; Children’s Sunday School starts September 11; BASIC starts September 7; Additional information at http://stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
St. Mary
Magdalene
Orthodox
Our services this weekend, Saturday 5 p.m. Readers’ Great Vespers and Sunday 10 a.m. Typica, commemorate the Holy Hieromartyr Babylas of Antioch. This coming Wednesday, September 7 at 6 p.m. we will server Readers’ Great Vespers for the Nativity of the Theotokos and Ever-Virgin Mary.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship with us at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
Unitarian
Universalist
Fellowship
Both in-person and Zoom services begin at 10:45 am, Sunday mornings. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. This Sunday, we’re trying something new. Join us for our first annual Sparkle Service. Come early, at 9 a.m., ready to tackle projects around the building and grounds. We’ll break for a brief service at 10:45 a.m., on Zoom and in-person, and then sit down to share conversation and food. Bring your favorite snack to share. Learn more and find Zoom links at uufm.net/upcoming-services.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “God Provides” based on I Corinthians 1:1-10. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15 a.m. Worship at 11 a.m.