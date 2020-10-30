AGAPE FAMILY
Join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Listen to sermons at: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
BLUEMONT
Wrapping Cross Current message series about love, intimacy and fulfilling sexuality. Clay Woydziak and Sharon Williams will address how Jesus meets people in the places where people are disappointed, violated and injured with a message about “Getting Healed.” Bluemont is gathering in-person at 10 a.m. on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave. Physical distancing observed. KidSpace ministry for infant, toddlers and preschoolers available. More information and a link to recorded video of worship services at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN — LCMS
Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Following the no-contact, social distancing guidelines. Please wear a mask; masks are available. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the church’s Facebook page.
COLLEGE AVENUE UMC
College Avenue UMC offers a relaxed, traditional service online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Visit caumcmanhattan.org for more information. Click the watch worship online button to see all worship services and even some Sunday School videos for the kids.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
Gathering on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a,m. Following the required social distancing guidelines and face masks are required. College Heights Baptist also live streams the service. Go to the College Heights Baptist website and look for the Facebook post for the Nov. 1 worship service. Sunday School Classes meet at 9:15 a.m. For the present time, College Heights Baptist can offer nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Pastor Lentz Upshaw preaching from 1 Peter 1:22-25 and the title of the sermon is “Why Should I Read the Bible?” Any questions, call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams delivers the message “Free to Be… the Baptist Way / Bible Freedom” from II Timothy 3:14-17. No nursery or children’s Sunday School until further notice.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Pastor Ben Hitzfeld leading worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. This Sunday, he continues a sermon series “Unraveled: When Our World Falls Apart” with this week’s focus on “Unraveling Shame.” Connect through First Christian Manhattan on Facebook. Following the live worship experience, this service and previous worship services are on FCC Manhattan’s YouTube channel. Visit fccmanhattan.org.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood preaching via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, see uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
First Free Methodist will be open for Sunday School at 10 a.m. The lesson is “Love And Loyalty” Exodus 20:14 and Matthew 5:27-30. Worship in the church is Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message title is: “If You Want To Be Great” from Matthew 23:1-12. The message will be shared on the Facebook page. Communion will be served and a compassion moment presented. Wednesday’s 7 p.m. Bible Study will be held via Zoom. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. For all activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave.
FIRST LUTHERAN
First Lutheran will worship in-person Sunday at 8:15 a.m. and 10 a.m. Worship will be live streamed at 10 a.m. Sunday. Look for the link on the Facebook page and website at firstlutheranmanhattan.org. Election Day prayer service and communion is Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. outside at 821 Poyntz. Meals continue to be served outside Thursdays and Fridays at 6 p.m.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
There are two ways to worship Sunday. There is a limited in-person traditional Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. Anybody wishing to attend needs to call the church office at 785-537-0518 to be added to the list no later than Friday at noon. Continuing to broadcast the worship service at 10:30 a.m. via the YouTube Channel (youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan). Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon titled, “Tense.” Scripture lessons for this Sunday are Revelation 7:9-17 and Matthew 5:1-12. All other activities are suspended until further notice. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
HOPE LUTHERAN
Come celebrate Reformation Day and hear the message “Lord, keep us faithful in your word!” Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Readings are Daniel 6:10-12; 16-23, Galatians 5:1-6 and Matthew 10:16-23. Sunday School and Adult class begin at 9:30 a.m. Previous services are archived on Facebook. Social distancing guidelines are followed at Hope. Meets at 3560 Dempsey Road.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Manhattan Mennonite is holding a Zoom worship service this Sunday. Georgia Metz will lead the service. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. and the service will start at 10:45 a.m. To join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call 785-539-4079.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Pastor Richard Brueck preaching “The Covenant, the Curse and the Cross.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. Call 785-274-9098.
MANHATTAN
REFORMED
PRESBYTERIAN
There is a new time and location for Sunday worship at 4 p.m. at the Free Methodist building, 1231 Poyntz. Elder Joel Wallace preaching from 1 Timothy 2:1-8, “Praying for All in Authority.” People can join the worship service through online streaming at manhattanreformed.org.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Celebrating the affirmation of baptism at 10:30 a.m. during the traditional worship service this Sunday. Please wear a mask. Contact the office for Zoom links for Sunday morning Bible studies for all ages.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Praise and worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message. Adult Bible Class and Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. Social distancing precautions will be enforced. Visit stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. MARY
MAGDALENE
ORTHODOX
CHRISTIAN CHAPEL
The Sunday 10 a.m. Typica service commemorates the Holy Unmercenary Healers Cosmas and Damian. Fr. Nikolai’s Bible Study on Genesis via Zoom continues this week at 7 p.m. Contact him via peterandpaul.net/contact-us to join and need the meeting ID.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Due to ongoing social distancing measures, in-person worship is postponed indefinitely. Sunday worship is streamed from the church with a small group of clergy and lay ministers in person.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Meets at 16655 W. Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Worship on Sunday is at 10 a.m. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “Who is a Saint?” This is based on the scripture of 1 Corinthians 1:1-9. Holy Communion will be celebrated. Amanda Arrington is the accompanist. Our adult study meets on Mondays at noon, led by Rev. Hawley. The study will be held at the church in person and also with a Zoom option. People are welcome to join in-person. Call or email the office to get the Zoom link. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
Reverend B.J. Banks shares the message “Life Happens” in finding the blessings in the interruptions life brings into planned experiences. Request to join Unity of Manhattan Live via Facebook for Sunday’s streaming service at 10:30 a.m.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship continues to hold services online, rather than in-person, to protect members, guests and community. Please join for virtual Sunday services on Zoom or watch recorded services on YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. This Sunday, at 10:30 a.m., Rev Jonalu Johnstone explores “Healing Through the Hurt.” Visit uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “A New Start,” based on John 8:1-11. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship in-person at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sundays. Join online at 10:45 a.m. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.